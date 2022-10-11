Lauren Boebert starts the week with another helping of transphobia

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has once again turned to transphobia in an attempt to try and score political points.
Yesterday, she tweeted, “Trans women (also known as men) will be forced to sign up for the draft. Looks like Joe Biden has just officially confirmed what a woman is and what a woman isn’t.”
Obviously, there is no draft in the US, and hasn’t been one since the Vietnam War days.
Boebert’s latest attempt to “own the libs” was likely sparked by a tweet issued by the Selective Service System on Friday. It said, “Parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS.”
Parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS. Learn more about who needs to register at https://t.co/GYbRK99c09. pic.twitter.com/tzW6uKkyl5
The tweet prompted many reactions and drew attention to who must legally sign up for the SSS. The SSS database would be used in case a military draft was introduced.
According to the SSS website, this includes “all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25.”
This includes, “Individuals who are born female and have changed their gender to male.” It does not include trans men (people assigned female at birth who later transitioned).
These criteria have been in place since before the Biden administration came to power. The SSS draws data from birth certificates, among other sources, to check who needs to register.
Republicans block moves to expand military draft
Last year, during a discussion on the National Defense Authorization Act, the Biden administration announced its support for including all citizens in the draft – men and women.
However, attempts to adapt the legislation were dropped after opposition primarily from Republicans.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) led moves to drop an amendment from the Senate bill to include both men and women.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) also opposed expanding the Selective Services register to include all citizens, calling it “woke ideology.”
Boebert’s tweet makes it sound like the Biden administration changed the SSS criteria. It glosses over the fact the administration has supported moves to expand any potential draft. And then there is the blatant “Transgender women (also known as men)” dismissal of trans identities.
Online, many were quick to remind Boebert there is no draft, as she appears to imply.
Others pointed out that trans women, in the event of being called up for any draft, may apply for an exemption.
The Selective Service System website states, “In the event of a resumption of the draft, individuals born male who have changed their gender to female can file a claim for an exemption from military service if they receive an order to report for examination or induction.”
I’m not sure what this has to do with Biden? Rules were made prior to gender reassignments. But if draft is resumed, “individuals born male who have changed their gender to female can file a claim for an exemption from military service if they receive an order to report.”
Many others pleaded with voters in Colorado to do the right thing come the midterms.
End this National embarrassment currently in Congress Colorado. Vote for Adam Frisch 🇺🇸 A vote for @AdamForColorado is a vote for our teachers and for providing students with a proper education.
10 Comments
Cam
This is the same congresswoman who was with her husband (before they were married) when he exposed himself to a bunch of underaged girls at a bowling alley. And she was fine with it.
Ronbo
We MUST pay attention to what voters feel – or we’ll lose the midterm elections. We are imploding over the fact that 70% of the public understand that boys and girls are different both physically and mentally. Denial of basic physical truths is not going to help anyone but the Republicans.
Lia Thomas is the center of controversy because she has a penis and is attracted to women while identifying as female. Female University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines is uncomfortable getting nude and competing with a person who has the lifelong advantage of testosterone. Let’s start and finish with truth. Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina. However identity and orientation are very, Very, VERY real – as are fairness and acceptance.
There is room for compromise, acceptance and fairness. Bullying women into competing against 100% physical males is wrong. While Boebert is baiting the community into responding in the extreme – she APPEARS to knows that over 70% of voters think competitions should be fair.
Denial of X and Y chromosomes is a trap – don’t step into it. Instead argue the science of identity and orientation. We need to play to our strenghts and pushing against reality is not helping.
wikidBSTN
Well said.
Cam
LOL!!!
I LOVE that the anti-LGBTQ right wing troll account tried to use the word “we”.
Sweetie, we know this account name, we know you’re a straight troll account with multiple names.
As always, your troll game is sad and weak. Oh, and I love how after I busted you for having your other screenames come in immediately to back up your comments, you’ve changed to waiting an hour. LOL
Brian
You’re a bigot, not a biologist. It’s obvious when you talk chromosomes rather than genes. (The Y chromosome can be missing the genes for maleness, or those genes could be present but inactivated, etc.) You’re flat-out wrong on the science.
GlobeTrotter
If you claim to be a man, then you should have the same benefits AND obligations that comes with being a man, which, as far as I’m concerned, means that all trans-men should have to sign up with SSS.
Brian
These days, nearly everyone in the military works on a computer. We send drones, we send missiles, and it’s all done by typing. Women (cis, trans, anyone) should have to sign up too. Then it would be up to the commanders to decide who actually fights in infantry (which will be almost no one) versus who assists in other ways.
Mister P
Hyperbole and scare tactics, whether they are from Boebert or Queerty commenters are not helpful. People like Boebert use them because she has no ideas on how to legislate or make America better.
Mr. Stadnick
The congresswoman will say anything she can to get press. What exactly has she done? Does she have any accomplishments? I would like to see her have to spend some time in the military!
johncp56
Between this bobble head and moose knuckle MTG we pay for this miss informed hate, why!!!