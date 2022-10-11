Lauren Boebert starts the week with another helping of transphobia

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has once again turned to transphobia in an attempt to try and score political points.

Yesterday, she tweeted, “Trans women (also known as men) will be forced to sign up for the draft. Looks like Joe Biden has just officially confirmed what a woman is and what a woman isn’t.”

Trans women (also known as men) will be forced to sign up for the draft. Looks like Joe Biden has just officially confirmed what a woman is and what a woman isn't. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 10, 2022

Obviously, there is no draft in the US, and hasn’t been one since the Vietnam War days.

Boebert’s latest attempt to “own the libs” was likely sparked by a tweet issued by the Selective Service System on Friday. It said, “Parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS.”

Parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS. Learn more about who needs to register at https://t.co/GYbRK99c09. pic.twitter.com/tzW6uKkyl5 — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) October 7, 2022

The tweet prompted many reactions and drew attention to who must legally sign up for the SSS. The SSS database would be used in case a military draft was introduced.

According to the SSS website, this includes “all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25.”

This includes, “Individuals who are born female and have changed their gender to male.” It does not include trans men (people assigned female at birth who later transitioned).

These criteria have been in place since before the Biden administration came to power. The SSS draws data from birth certificates, among other sources, to check who needs to register.

Republicans block moves to expand military draft

Last year, during a discussion on the National Defense Authorization Act, the Biden administration announced its support for including all citizens in the draft – men and women.

However, attempts to adapt the legislation were dropped after opposition primarily from Republicans.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) led moves to drop an amendment from the Senate bill to include both men and women.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) also opposed expanding the Selective Services register to include all citizens, calling it “woke ideology.”

Boebert’s tweet makes it sound like the Biden administration changed the SSS criteria. It glosses over the fact the administration has supported moves to expand any potential draft. And then there is the blatant “Transgender women (also known as men)” dismissal of trans identities.

Online, many were quick to remind Boebert there is no draft, as she appears to imply.

Others pointed out that trans women, in the event of being called up for any draft, may apply for an exemption.

The Selective Service System website states, “In the event of a resumption of the draft, individuals born male who have changed their gender to female can file a claim for an exemption from military service if they receive an order to report for examination or induction.”

I’m not sure what this has to do with Biden? Rules were made prior to gender reassignments. But if draft is resumed, “individuals born male who have changed their gender to female can file a claim for an exemption from military service if they receive an order to report.” — Robin Garnick☮️ (@alaskanrobin) October 10, 2022

Many others pleaded with voters in Colorado to do the right thing come the midterms.