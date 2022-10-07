Lauren Boebert sticks up for baker who refused gay couple

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert appears to have sided (surprise, surprise), with a Colorado baker who has spent years fighting to be able to discriminate against LGBTQ customers.

Jack Phillips won a partial Supreme Court victory a decade ago for his refusal to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

A trans customer then asked him to make a cake celebrating someone’s transition. He again refused and was subsequently found guilty of violating Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws.

Phillips returned to court this week to challenge that ruling.

Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd district, retweeted a news story about Phililips’ court battles. She sympathetically commented, “Will they ever leave this man alone?”

Will they ever leave this man alone? https://t.co/h7rYuaV5KE — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 6, 2022

Lauren Boebert’s bad week

That Boebert, a devout Christian, should side with Phillips is not surprising. However, her tweet is noteworthy for another reason.

Many poltical observers assumed Boebert to be a sure bet to win re-election in the midterms this November. However, a new poll earlier this week showed her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, just two percentage points behind her (45% to her 47%). With a 3% margin of error, it means Boebert faces potential defeat in a month’s time.

Related: Bad news for Lauren Boebert and her husband

Suddenly, Boebert’s social media postings have started banging on about the wonders of Colorado and issues facing the state’s population. Here she is cuddling up to a tarantula yesterday.

In southern Colorado: Fall = Tarantulas 🕷 pic.twitter.com/CZ6itnFJ5Z — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 6, 2022

That election poll was not the only bad news Boebert received this week. According to NBC, she’s also facing a defamation lawsuit from the PAC American Muckrakers.

Based in North Carolina, the non-profit’s stated aim is “holding terrible politicians accountable.” It was the group involved with leaking photos and video of Madison Cawthorn earlier this year before the North Caroline Rep. lost his primary.

American Muckrakers issued several claims about Boebert earlier this year, which it said it gathered after interviewing former colleagues and acquaintances of the congresswoman.

These included saying she’d had two abortions and once had a profile on an escort website. Boebert called all the claims “completely baseless and disgusting.” American Muckrakers calls Boebert’s assertion that it is lying defamatory, prompting its legal action.

Related: Move over, Lauren Boebert! Colorado might send another LGBTQ-hating, QAnon nutjob to Congress!

Online, many were unimpressed by Boebert’s support for the baker.

Says the noise maker obsessed with Hunter — Liberty & Justice (D) 😷🗽🌻 (@Dorathy_K) October 6, 2022

Will Boebert ever do her job? — Theresa Enya Sarcastic Donley (@a06121988T) October 6, 2022

People who call him out for his bigotry are expressing their right to free speech. Isn’t that one of your core beliefs, or does free speech only apply to certain people? — Francisco Vives (T.A.F.K.A. Paco Luís ♏ontaña)⚛ (@Franks2ndlife) October 6, 2022