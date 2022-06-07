holier than thou

Lauren Boebert thinks kids safer with priests than with drag queens

By
Rep. Lauren Boebert
To the surprise of nobody, Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has waded into the recent debate about drag queens performing for kids.

Yesterday she tweeted, “Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars.”

Her comments come after a Dallas gay bar, Mr. Misster, hosted a Pride Month, family-friendly drag brunch on Saturday. Right-wing activists descended on the bar to protest and harass some of the parents and children queuing to get in.

Some of the activists managed to sneak inside the venue and take video footage of the show, in which some drag queens collected dollars from children. The videos were quickly shared on social media, prompting condemnation from some Republicans.

A Texas, GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton, yesterday announced he would be filing legislation to ban drag performances anywhere minors are present.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was quick to join the chorus of outrage, agreeing that, “It should be illegal to take children into Drag Queen shows and strip clubs. And there should be no federal funding for any school that intentionally confuses children about gender/sexuality. Any teacher or school employee caught doing so should be fired and lose all benefits.”

However, it was Boebert’s tweet that seems to gain the most traction, with over 65,000 likes and thousands of comments. Many wanted to point out the obvious weakness of her argument: Countless children have been abused at the hands of pastors and priests.

Others were quick to remind Boebert that her husband was prosecuted with exposing himself to minors at a bowling alley.

And others said that she should just leave it up to parents to decide where they want to take their kids.