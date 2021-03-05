Lauren Boebert, whose husband exposed himself to a minor, cracks awkward joke about flashing people

Another day, another myopic tweet from newly-elected Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert.

This week, Boebert tweeted a GIF from “The Office” of Rainn Wilson dropping his pants and lifting his shirt to flash Steve Carell along with the caption, “Going to the House Floor to vote these days…”

Going to the House Floor to vote these days… pic.twitter.com/YpVxrxd4fi — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2021

As you may recall, Boebert caused a huge scene one week after the January 6 insurrection when she set off the metal detectors inside the U.S. Capitol then refused to let Capitol Police search her bag. Days earlier, she had vowed to bring her Glock to work.

Her tweet about flashing people appears to be an attempt at making light of that situation. Unfortunately, it completely backfired when she was once again reminded about that time her husband pled guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure after he showed his penis to a minor at a bowling alley.

Seriously, guys, you can’t make this sh*t up.

Last October, internet sleuth Anne Landman uncovered a 2004 case involving Lauren’s then boyfriend/now husband, Jayson, including a 14-page arrest report with details about what allegedly happened.

According to the report, Jayson was arrested on January 28, 2004 for exposing himself to a group of women, including a 16-year-old girl, at the Rifle Fireside Lanes Bowling Alley in Rifle, Colorado.

He initially told officers he “displayed his thumb pretending it was his genitals in a gesture of fun,” but witnesses disputed his account and said it was definitely his penis because “thumbs aren’t 6 inches long.”

Jayson later pled guilty and was sentenced to four days in jail plus two years probation.

One would think Boebert would have considered this awkward chapter in her family history before cracking a joke on Twitter about flashing people, but foresight has never been her strong suit, as evidenced by her lengthy rap sheet.

And now, the responses…

Thank you for that memorable GIF, usually one must go to a bowling alley to meet a woman of your stature. Or a flasher right? — 🇺🇸 Colorado Fights Back 🇺🇸 (@COFightsBack) March 2, 2021

So your husband knows the drill I guess! I can’t even believe you didn’t think this tweet all the way through. pic.twitter.com/cP3e9ROIhz — lil_mz_snarky (@lil_mz_snarky) March 3, 2021

Is this your husband in the bowling alley — dawg 8 (@guarddawg8) March 2, 2021

There’s an easier way to tell us you and your husband have a lot in common. — Especially Mad Scientist (@speciallyfemale) March 3, 2021

It’s pretty disrespectful that you’d use a video of your husband to make your point… — MsT (@COWildheart3) March 3, 2021

Going to the bowling alley with Jayson these days… pic.twitter.com/DK5Fohw050 — Lauren Boebert Is Trash (@AdoptSeniorDogs) March 3, 2021

I think I’ve figured out what’s wrong with you. — Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️‍🌈 (@JediCounselor) March 2, 2021

Interesting coming from sometime whose husband pulls out his wiener in front of minors in bowling alleys. Guess you have a type. — Pancho (@hamrickergo) March 3, 2021

Looks more like your old man at the bowling alley.😮 — William Martinez (@William87865118) March 2, 2021

Isn’t that what your husband did? pic.twitter.com/vSYjHVAGxs — A Girl 🌊🇺🇲🌱 (@MoonGodess98) March 2, 2021

What’s really funny is that you think this is funny — Christopher Eagle (@eagle4congress) March 3, 2021

Is this your husband exposing himself to minors? — Laura (@Laura_A53) March 2, 2021

This is real classy. — Craig Jackson (@fcraig44) March 3, 2021

You must get that from your husband. — COPersists (@COResistor) March 2, 2021

“I’ll take GIF’s that make fun of Lauren’s husband for exposing his penis to underage girls at a bowling alley for $800 Alex (RIP)” pic.twitter.com/zGtnVT5HRm — JohnnyCupcake (@theclemsonkid) March 3, 2021

