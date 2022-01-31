Lauren Boebert’s attack on Harry and Meghan completely blows up in her face

Antigay Rep. Lauren Boebert has barely been in office for a year and she already has six Democrats and two Republicans lined up to replace her in this November’s midterm election, according to the Aspen Daily News.

On top of that, she’s introduced 17 bills, none of which have made it past committee, and a growing number of her constituents feel she’s more interested in making headlines than she is in representing them.

That said, rather than, say, doing her job, Boebert has decided to focus her attention on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their recent statement about COVID-19 misinformation being spread on Spotify by guys like Joe Rogan.

Yesterday, Boebert tweeted: “We gave our final response to the Royal Family’s opinions in 1776… and we care even less what the Royal Rejects have to say.”

We gave our final response to the Royal Family’s opinions in 1776… and we care even less what the Royal Rejects have to say. pic.twitter.com/1MCibgvcJ4 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 30, 2022

Just so everyone is clear, Harry and Meghan, who have a reported $25 million contract to produce podcasts for Spotify, aren’t “rejects.” They voluntarily stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to Southern California last January on their own accord.

Also, Meghan is an American citizen. Harry remains a British citizen. And their two children, Archie and Lilibet, have dual citizenship. (Meanwhile, Spotify is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.)

But facts and critical thinking have never exactly been Boebert’s strong suit.

Now, the responses…

I’m sure your opinion is just devastating to them — TradeShows2021 (@Tradeshows2021) January 30, 2022

Actually, it’s your response we don’t care to hear! — Rick (@rick_fenner64) January 30, 2022

THIS is who you support?https://t.co/93H1OxSkzh — 🇺🇸Misty Boosted Resister🏳️‍🌈 (@Prince3eb) January 30, 2022

You know Meghan is an American, right? — ExOklahomanSon (@ExOklahoma) January 30, 2022

Why do you endorse covid misinformation? — Matthew W. Parsons (@🏡) (@CajPaLa) January 30, 2022

But banning books is fine. — Dusty✊🏿 (@DustyGreaves77) January 30, 2022

I’m not big fans of Meghan and Harry, either, but Covid misinformation literally kills people. — James Tucker (@JimTucker) January 30, 2022

It’s weird that you seem to support misinformation. I guess we can all start sharing misinformation about you and you’ll be absolutely fine with it. Am I right? — Sheylynne Miller (@gatorvet98) January 30, 2022

How can you breathe with your head buried so firmly in the ground? — Middle Ground (@MiddleGround2U) January 30, 2022

You cared enough to comment about it. — Caitlin (@C1985Bears) January 30, 2022

One year later: No work done for her constituents. — Sure, Qaren (@SureQaren) January 30, 2022

She thinks she’s royalty… LMAO — Lorena Murillo (@LorenaMurillo01) January 31, 2022

