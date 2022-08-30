Laverne Cox reacts to fans mistaking her for Beyoncé at US Open

Lavene Cox was among those to attend the US Open tennis tournament in New York yesterday.

Cox was there to see the eagerly-anticipated first-round appearance from Serena Williams. The tennis legend has already said it will be her final year in the singles tournament.

Cox, wearing a face mask, cheered her on from the stands. One eager fan reposted a video clip but mistook Cox for another icon: Beyoncé.

That tweet quickly went viral, with most people amused by the mistake. Cox picked up on it herself and reshared it, indicating she found the whole thing funny.

Williams won her match, and one Twitter user said Cox was the night’s second biggest winner, as the Beyoncé comparison was a true honor. Cox agreed.

The actress was also happy to correct those still unsure.

Girl it was me. Lol https://t.co/fbBsu8JjTu — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) August 30, 2022

Cox also posted the tweet to Instagram, and said: “Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity. These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

Check out a few more tweets below.

Laverne Cox sitting comfortably in those stands at the #USOpen & got folks thinking she’s Beyonce & whole time Beyonce over in Croatia vacationing like no tmrw.. — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) August 30, 2022

FYI: Deleted that tweet about Beyonce being at the #USOpen in a mask. That’s actually Laverne Cox (Checked the still from the match, then looked at Laverne’s outfit. It’s the same). pic.twitter.com/NZnnMCp5Et — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) August 30, 2022

Williams beat Danka Kovinic to advance to the second round. After the match, the stadium crowd paid Williams a very special tribute after she was interviewed by Gayle King on the court. They held up signs spelling out “We ❤️ Serena.” You can watch the moment below.