Laverne Cox reveals she has a new man in her life and is in love

Laverne Cox makes a remote appearance on The Ellen Show today (January 28) and reveals she is in love. The trans actor and icon talks candidly about meeting a man last summer, although she doesn’t reveal his identity.

She acknowledges that falling in love during the pandemic took her by surprise.

“[Finding love in 2020] almost sounds like a punchline, but, yeah, Laverne is in love again and it feels amazing.

“Love is an incredible thing. It’s literally this chemical thing that’s awesome and he is a really great guy and I didn’t expect it.”

DeGeneres, who just celebrated her 63rd birthday, asks Cox, 48, how long the relationship has been going on.

“We have been hanging out for six months and we went really slowly. So, the world ‘love’ sort of happened around November/December.

“So, yeah, it’s been six months, I guess.”

DeGeneres then referenced an episode of Cox’s new podcast, in which there is a discussion about some men who date trans women who want to keep it private.

“So, I assume this guy is not like that,” says DeGeneres.

Cox says it’s the opposite: she’s the one who appreciates privacy at the start of a relationship.

“This guy has never dated a trans woman before,” she says.

“My last two boyfriends had also never dated a trans woman before. And the interesting thing is that when you are famous, you want [your partner] to be really discreet.”

She jokes that in the past, some of her boyfriends “would be like ‘don’t tell anybody,’ but now she is the one telling new romantic partners “not to tell anybody.”

“But the issue over the years for me as a trans woman and other trans women is that the womanhood of trans women is often disavowed. A lot of people don’t see trans women as women.

“So, the men that are attracted to women, people think they are gay. And if you are a straight man, you don’t want people to think you’re gay.

“So, a lot of the times they don’t want to disclose or want to let anyone know.”

She said too many men remain quiet about dating trans women.

“I wish we were in a different place, but we are just not here yet. We need a guy who is probably famous and articulate to be able to talk about this.”

Cox found fame for her recurring role in Orange Is The New Black. Last year, she made an acclaimed documentary about trans representation on screen called Disclosure, for Netflix.

She can currently be seen in the new movie A Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan, which hit streaming services including Amazon Prime, iTunes/Apple Tv, GooglePlay, Vudu, a couple of weeks ago. Her new podcast, The Laverne Cox Show, premieres on February 4.