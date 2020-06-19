Laverne Cox shares powerful Juneteenth message on laying claim to freedom

“‘Freedom is not something that anybody can be given. Freedom is something people take, and people are as free as they want to be.’ That is a quote from the legendary James Baldwin, and on this Juneteenth 2020, I’m thinking about freedom.

I’m thinking about what it means to take freedom in a country that technically freed slaves, but at every turn has tried to revoke those freedoms from Black people in this country.

It is time for us to fully take that freedom. And I feel like we could be on the precipice of that. We could be. But what happens next is crucial.”Laverne Cox speaking to social media followers about the significance of Juneteenth.