The seventh annual Native Son Awards will happen next week in New York and this year’s honorees were just announced.

In a statement, founder Emil Wilbekin says, “In the seven years since the inception of this Awards show, we’ve seen it grow, exponentially, to become a most anticipated tradition in the community where we gather to celebrate, not only Black queer excellence, but also Black queer joy.”

Among the talent being recognized this year are actor Jeremy Pope, best-selling author Keith Boykin, two-time Tony Award-winner Bill T. Jones, PR powerhouse Chris Chambers, founder and CEO of the LGBTQ+ health nonprofit TruEvolution Gabriel Maldonado, and our favorite “most unretired retired person” Law Roach.

The men are being honored for their contributions to “rewriting narratives and shifting the Black queer voice and visibility and how they show up in the world.”

“We are so excited to recognize these 2024 honorees–an amazing group of men who truly personify the spirit of Black Queer Excellence in all that they do,” says Wilbekin.

The ceremony will be hosted by Don Lemon on June 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the IAC Building in New York City, with a very special performance by Serpentwithfeet, who dropped his third studio album, Grip, earlier this year.

Native Son Now, named after author and civil rights activist James Baldwin’s seminal work Notes of a Native Son, was founded by Wilbekin in 2015 with a mission to bring together Black queer men to foster fellowship, create networking opportunities, and celebrate their accomplishments and contributions.

One year later, in 2016, it launched the Native Son Awards. Over the years, recipients have included Don Lemon, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Ncuti Gatwa, R.K. Russell, and Wayne Brady, just to name a few.

“In addition, this year’s Awards will also serve as a reinforcement of our commitment toward fighting injustices and inequality,” Wilbekin says. “Our community is experiencing increased attacks on our freedoms as we approach the upcoming elections. It is imperative that Native Son remain a consistent voice in the Black and queer space.”

