Luke Pollard, a government lawmaker in the UK has revealed he recently got married to his partner, Sydney Robertson.

Pollard is a Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport on England’s south coast. When the left-wing Labour Party swept to power in the country’s July general election, Pollard, 44, was made Minister for the Armed Forces.

Pollard has been out for years and his office was vandalized with homophobic graffiti in 2019. He experienced further homophobia in 2021 after he posted a Valentine’s message to Robertson. Many reacted to him dating what appeared to be a much younger man.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my lovely boyfriend! X pic.twitter.com/X6ZJsIFQI4 — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) February 14, 2021

Pollard told the BBC at the time, “Sydney is a few years younger than me, and, because he’s from Chinese heritage, he looks a few years younger than that as well.”

“We’ve got an amazing relationship. We’ve been together for many years–he really is my rock.”

That was confirmed a few weeks ago when the couple married. Pollard shared the news earlier this week with a couple of wedding photos.

Some personal news: Sydney and I got married a few weeks ago in a small ceremony at Port Eliot in Cornwall.

Sydney is my rock and I’m a very happy man that I get to call him my husband.

When I was growing up it was illegal for two men to marry. We have come a long way. Love wins. pic.twitter.com/ueZT6VcswH — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) September 1, 2024

Pollard’s tweet has had over 70k likes. However, it also again prompted some homophobia and sneering comments. Many others were just happy to congratulate the couple.

Local newspaper Plymouth Live reported on Luke and Sydney’s engagement last August. It says the couple have been together for six years.

The two men went walking along the scenic South West coast path near Plymouth and then enjoyed a sea swim. Sydney, who is originally from Hong Kong and works as a contemporary dancer, then asked Luke to marry him.

Luke said at the time, “I’m over the moon that my lovely boyfriend asked me to marry me. And I’ve said yes. It’s been a wonderful six years together so far and we are really excited about the next chapter.”