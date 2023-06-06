Lawmakers honor a drag nun for Pride Month and the GOP is melting down again

Republicans can’t stop throwing hissy fits over the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

This week, the outrage cycle made its way to the California State House, where the legislature’s LGBTQ+ caucus invited one of the drag group’s members, Sister Roma, to commemorate the start of Pride Month.

Gay state senator Scott Wiener, who represents San Francisco, extended the invitation. On Monday, Republicans fled the chamber when Sister Roma stepped up to the microphone and started to speak. Some Catholics and evangelical Christians protested the event as well.

“I think my Republican colleagues are caricaturing her,” said Wiener, via The Sacramento Bee. “If they really took the time to get to know her, they’d understand why I nominated her for this honor.”

When Roma did speak, nearly everyone in the chamber awarded her with a standing ovation. “I was very emotional,” she said. “I came this close to crying, and if this makeup runs, I’m done.”

After Republicans criticized Sister Roma’s invitation to participate at the Capitol’s pride ceremonies, she gets a standing ovation and loudest applause on the Assembly floor. pic.twitter.com/HUTyAwB117 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 5, 2023

“My existence is not an attack on your faith. The problem is some people use their faith as an attack on my existence.” Sister Roma Honored In State Capitol For Pride Month, Despite GOP Lawmakers Throwing A Fit https://t.co/n98gGlkBii — Sister Roma (@SisterRoma) June 6, 2023

Scott Wiener and I were proud to honor @SisterRoma on the floor of the legislature today as our Pride month honoree.



A timely and deserved honor for a cherished, one-of-a-kind community leader.



Today we proclaim loudly–no to homophobia, no to bigotry, no to complacency, yes… pic.twitter.com/IFzmRDtZdx — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) June 5, 2023

Kicking off our Capitol Pride celebration with the amazing Sister Roma & other Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.



We’re honoring Sister Roma & other badass LGBTQ community leaders from around California. pic.twitter.com/jfino2hzIb — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 5, 2023

Last month, the Los Angeles Dodgers came under fire for inviting the Sisters to their annual Pride Night on June 16. Florida Senator Marc Rubio had a public meltdown, and the president of the Catholic League authored a whiny letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

For a brief moment, the Dodgers capitulated to the performative outrage, and disinvited the Sisters. They re-invited the Sisters a few days later, after multiple other LGBTQ+ organizations announced they were pulling out of the event.

Not to be outdone, notorious homophobe–and 2024 GOP presidential hopeful–Mike Pence said recently he’s “deeply offended” the Dodgers re-invited the Sisters. (We’re not sure why Pence cares so much, considering he’s from Indiana, but nonetheless…)

Founded in San Francisco in 1977, the Sisters use humor and religious imagery to highlight anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. Republicans, and multiple players on the Dodgers, including star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, wrongly assert they’re denigrating Catholicism.

“Sister Roma is one of the very best community leaders in San Francisco. She does amazing work,” said Wiener, per ABC 7.

To illustrate the Republicans’ vapid backlash, Democratic senator Susan Talamantes Eggman of Stockton introduced the Pride resolution and said she’s a “proud Catholic.”

In addition to Sister Roma, 14 other guests were invited by the LGBTQ+ caucus as the Senate passed resolutions to acknowledge Pride Month, including tennis legend Billie Jean King and filmmaker Eugene Lee Yang.

As it turns out, the right-wing opposition to the Sisters is only making them more well-known. They have now been introduced to a whole new generation of LGBTQ+ people.

Well done!

Scroll down for more reaction to Sister Roma’s well-deserved standing O…

When you’re *really* thirsty for right-wing media attention pic.twitter.com/U71EiSzLld — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 6, 2023

Thank you. Appreciate you so much! You and the Sisters have inspired me for years.

Y’all are more Christlike than those who claim to believe – perhaps that is why they are so upset. — 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️JesusWasWoke🟧🟦🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AmenWokeJesus) June 6, 2023

Well deserved, Sister Roma. Congratulations on the recognition, and thank you for all that you do. — Michelangelo (@amic_angelo) June 6, 2023

Sister Roma is an icon, she’s a trailblazer, she’s inspiring and most importantly, every time I’ve met her, has been a kind kind human being. Love this for her. #Pride2023 #gay #gaypride https://t.co/wQlasD5jbU — Jesse Munoz (@jessemunozla) June 6, 2023