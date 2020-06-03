Lea Michele apologizes for making ‘Glee’ set a “living hell,” loses sponsorship deal anyway

Actress Lea Michele has issued an apology following statements by her former co-stars accusing her of mean remarks and bullying on the set of Glee.

Michele took to Instagram June 3 to issue her mea culpa.

“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin,” Michele wrote, “that’s not really the point, what matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”

“I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience,” she concluded.

Michele’s apology comes after remarks from former Glee co-stars Samantha Ware, Amber Riley and Alex Newell, accusing Michele of cruel treatment on set. Ware claimed Michele made work on the show “living hell” and “told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘sh*t in my wig.'” Riley and Newell both appeared to corroborate Ware’s accusations. Meanwhile, drag queen Willam also hinted at unpleasant behavior by Michele on the set of Glee–behavior so rude, it prompted him to quit the show.

Within 24 hours of the tweet-storm, cookery brand HelloFresh dropped Michele as its spokesperson.