Lea Michele might want to stay off Twitter today

Famed theatrical abuser Lea Michele has been cast in the Funny Girl revival on Broadway, and the effects have been wildly polarizing.

Her turn as Fanny Brice was both mythologized and forewarned by her Glee character Rachel Berry’s fascination with the show.

As if in an act of prophecy, Berry landed the lead in Glee‘s fictional Funny Girl revival — a revival written into the show some seven years before the real life return was ever announced.

The rub comes in the flurry — nay, avalanche — of accusations that broke during the Black Lives Matter protest era in 2020 that detailed Michele’s extensive mistreating of multiple cast and crew members of nearly every show she’s ever worked on.

Glee, Spring Awakening, The Mayor, Scream Queens, even Ragtime decades ago: Michele’s career has allegedly left a trail of dozens of people feeling harassed, bullied, and even faced with anti-Black discrimination.

Yet, even with her major public reckoning, she’s still been offered her role of a lifetime.

Needless to say, many people are NOT happy:

Many of the reactions also revolve around the years-long rumor that Lea Michele can’t read (as, in the immortal words of Amy Sedaris, “Illiteracy is hilarious!”).

The conspiracy theory was started in 2018, when two gay little friends made a 40-minute long joke presentation for their podcast showing “proof” of the singer’s phonetic inability.

Though it’s definitely not true (Michele has since confirmed she can both read and write), she’s reportedly heinous enough that no one feels too bad about running with it:

And, as meta as the whole situation is, plenty of people found the debacle just plain funny:

We leave you with the superior rendition of “Don’t Rain On My Parade” by one the main subjects of Michele’s ire, the late great Naya Rivera…

