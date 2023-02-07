Lea Michele says she’s apologized to the people she treated like sh*t: “I did a lot of personal reach-outs”

I think these past two years have been so important for everybody to just sit back and reflect. I did a lot of personal reach-outs. But the most important thing was for everybody to just take a step back. More than anything, I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to apply the things that I’ve learned over the past ten-plus years in a positive way…



…At the end of the day, what matters the most is how you make people feel. And you have to put aside your feelings. The conversations that I’ve had behind the scenes with some people were incredibly healing and very eye-opening for me. I’ve been doing this for a really long time and I’m not going to ever blame anything on the things that I’ve been through in my life.



But you also can’t ignore those experiences or deny them. They are a part of the patchwork of my life. When I got the call that I was going to play Fanny Brice [in “Funny Girl” on Broadway], I said, “Okay, this could be really big for my career, but it’s also helpful to have this opportunity to introduce people to who I am now.”

Lea Michele speaking to Jeremy O. Harris for Interview Magazine about allegations of bullying, mistreatment, and abuse made against her by former Glee co-stars and other colleagues.