Leaked gay sex videos of high-ranking men are causing havoc in this island nation

A series of leaked videos of prominent men engaging in same-sex relations has led to a widespread homophobic backlash in the Maldives, and real danger for the men involved.

While it markets itself as an idyllic honeymoon destination for gay couples, the island country in the north-central Indian Ocean does not extend the same acceptance towards LGBTQ residents. Homosexuality there is still illegal, with penalties that can include years in prison and lashings.

The videos were recorded by M.D. Alamgiri, who according to Vice is a trafficked Bangladeshi sex worker.

Alamgiri is accused of filming his encounters with high-ranking, closeted Maldivian officials and blackmailing them with the footage. “All Maldivian citizens, please forgive me,” he said in a recent video uploaded to Facebook.

Beginning in June, gay sex videos featuring Alamgiri with a police officer, a former journalist, and the brother of a former Maldivian president have all circulated on local social media. Many online are publicly calling for their arrest.

Politician Ahmed Shiyam is also using the scandal to demand monkeypox contact tracing for Alamgiri and all of his clients. One suspected case in the country was reported in July, but the results ended up being negative.

The official’s campaign is pure theater and not backed up by science. Since no positive case has emerged, the only thing contact tracing might accomplish is outing more men in a deeply homophobic society.

Shiyam himself has half-admitted as much. “We want the government, especially the investigating authorities to look into this case closely because aside from concerns about monkeypox, we are a 100 percent Muslim country and these kind of acts are not allowed. They are haraam (forbidden),” he said.

“This politician who is calling for it is doing it without evidence. This politician is doing it to jump on to a global trend to use the rhetoric of homophobia surrounding monkeypox and the outbreaks so far this summer to further drive stigma and create an even more stigmatizing narrative about this case,” Kyle Knight, a senior health and LGBTQ rights researcher at Human Rights Watch, told Vice.

38 men have already been outed from the videos and are currently under police investigation. Many have have their passports seized and lost their jobs as a result.

Alamgiri remains in police custody.