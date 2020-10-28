At least 7 hospitalized after disastrous Trump rally in Omaha

A Trump 2020 rally in Omaha, Nebraska last night turned into a scene from a disaster movie as thousands of attendees were left stranded in freezing temperatures. At least seven of those in attendance required hospitalization.
“In theory, I didn’t really have to be here,” Trump told the crowd, according to The Omaha World-Herald,“but it’s nice to be with friends.”
The 6,000 supporters who attended–many without masks or social distancing–may now feel the same way. Trump delivered remarks at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, a remote airstrip which required attendees to park 30 minutes away and then transfer by bus to the rally at the airport. The Trump campaign assured supporters ahead of the rally that it would provide enough busses to allow for sufficient crowd control, despite police warnings to the contrary.
Related: “Gays For Trump” storm the streets of West Hollywood to flaunt their internalized homophobia
More than an hour after Trump departed on Air Force One, however, attendees began to believe that was not the case. The Washington Post reports that the busses couldn’t navigate the narrow roads and extra traffic from the rally, leaving thousands stranded on the airstrip. Worse, the temperature began to plunge to freezing temperatures. At least 30 people required medical attention, and seven required hospitalization for hypothermia.
The final rally attendees finally vacated the airport more than three hours after Trump’s departure.
The rally also comes at a sensitive time for Nebraska, still in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state reported a staggering 20% positivity rate among tested patients this week. Nebraska’s daily average for new cases has exceeded 800 for almost the past two weeks. During the rally, Trump boasted that “we’re making that final turn” on the virus.
Nebraska state Senator Sen. Megan Hunt (D) tweeted her outrage at Trump, and her sympathy for supporters at the rally. “Supporters of the President were brought in, but buses weren’t able to get back to transport people out,” she said. “It’s freezing and snowy in Omaha tonight. What people will do for this con man, what people have sacrificed, is so sad to me. He truly does not care about you.”
Supporters of the President were brought in, but buses weren’t able to get back to transport people out. It’s freezing and snowy in Omaha tonight.
What people will do for this con man, what people have sacrificed, is so sad to me. He truly does not care about you. #OmahaRally https://t.co/oR0Ujm9yvM
— Senator Megan Hunt ? (@NebraskaMegan) October 28, 2020
At the time of this writing, the Trump campaign has not commented on the disastrous handling of the rally.
11 Comments
Karlis
And this is a surprise to whom? NO ONE! BLUE TSUNAMI ON NOVEMBER 3!!!!!
exgoalie
The attendees STILL support this treasonous buffoon after nearly 4 years of his disastrous term and still take him and his campaign at their word then they got what they deserved.
Goforit
Republicans can’t even run one of their own rallies without screwing it up. Much less our country. And only a cult follower would subject themselves to this kind of abuse merely to get a glimpse of their messiah. So sad.
WSnyder
It doesn’t take a Rocket Scientist [damn those smart people] to see that a location with a single access road with just two lanes, is going to need special planning. Well, I can’t say I feel sorry for those morons stuck out in the cold for a few hours waiting for a bus.
Liquid Silver
Seven fewer votes for him next Tuesday?
Alas, they’ll probably be released by then, and if they were at a Dotard rally, they’re far too stupid to learn a lesson.
barryaksarben
I grew up 60 miles from there and never fly into Epley if at all possible because it is outside the city adn hard to get to with little or no public transportation. He wanted them there to look good but didnt give a shit once the rally was over. Itf he had cared he would have paid for a lot more buses but we all know he doesnt pay his bills and wont use his money if he can con someone else into paying. Why do these people continue to think this person is worth their lives?insane
woodroad34
We always knew they were sick…just not in this particular way.
woodroad34
I had heard, also, that some elderly had developed cognitive problems due to the cold–something akin to what happens when you freeze to death. How far away were the parking lots? Were these people so out of shape they couldn’t walk to their cars? I grew up in Michigan–we’d just walk places. Now I’m gonna sound like an old fogey, but I actually liked walking 3 miles to school in the snow–it was fun, you’d play and throw snowballs.
xanadude
And just wait until the Covid cases spike among these idiots!
Cam
Somebody on Twitter put it perfectly.
Trump administration leaves voters stranded and and in need of medical attention.
All of his and his kid’s businesses have failed, and we see why. They litterally can’t even organize a rally.
cuteguy
All these fools deserve everything bad that happens to them. How can you have sympathy for a moron(s)?