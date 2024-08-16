Director Lee Daniels is one of the most powerful Black gay men in Hollywood.

This is a fact.

Some of his receipts include directing Monster’s Ball, which won Halle Berry the Best Actress Oscar in 2002, and Precious, which won Mo’Nique Best Supporting Actress in 2010. Historically, he introduced the world to a Black gay character, Jamal Lyons, played by Jusse Smollett, on the television blockbuster series Empire, which he co-created.

Daniels is not afraid to shift the narrative. He is constantly creating film and television that interrogates the intersectionality of the Black community and culture. His work is provocative and thought-provoking at the same time. His latest film The Deliverance on Netflix is no exception. The Deliverance is a supernatural horror thriller based on the real-life story of Lotoya Ammons, a Black woman with three kids who was possessed in Gary, Indiana.

In true Daniels’ style, the cast listing is a movie in and unto itself: Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Mo’Nique (Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins), Glen Close (Fatal Attraction), Aunjanue Ellis (Origin), Miss Lawrence (Bros), Demi Singleton (King Richard), Omar Epps (Love and Basketball), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), and Anthony B. Jenkins (The Wonder Years).

Native Son sat down with Daniels to discuss this new paranormal adventure, the legendary casting for the film, and why he believes Miss Lawrence will win an Academy Award in the future. During this challenging election year, Daniels believes we all need a higher power.

NATIVE SON: The Deliverance is based on a Black woman, Latoya Ammons’ real-life story of being possessed. Why did you want to make this film?

LEE DANIELS: It’s a true story. And I wanted to make sure that her story was told. Ultimately, I was scared to do it at first because it’s a story of possession. And I believe that demons do hit on you. I believe in that, both good and bad spirits. But I felt that it was about finding my higher power. And it’s about scaring you to Jesus. Latoya found Jesus. So if it’s Allah or Buddha or whoever that higher power is, it was about making the audience find their higher power. ‘Cause we’re in some dark times right now. I’m here to scare you to your higher power.

Okay, Lee! This casting is a whole movie. It’s iconic and surprising. I know you used to do casting, but how in the world did you put this ensemble together?

For Andra, it was important to find someone that really believed in Jesus. She is a born-again Christian, a devout Christian. She speaks in tongues in the film. So it was important for me to find someone who was a believer. And I just worked with her coming off of Billie Holiday and I was excited to work with her again.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Andra Day and Lee Daniels. Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

It was powerful for Glenn. Latoya’s mother wasn’t white in real life. She was Black, but I know so many mixed-race people. So many of my best friends, Mariah, Lenny [Kravitz], a lot of my friends are mixed race. And it’s interesting. What is it like to have a white mother? What does that mean to be Black with a white mother? And I wanted to show what that white mother was like. We know this white woman. Black people know this white woman, but we’ve never seen her on screen before. And so it was important for me to show that character. Glen just fit like a glove and jumped right in, fearless.

Aunjanue Ellis. I think she can do no wrong. I think she’s just a tour du force. I was just so honored to work with her. I think she is our generation’s Meryl Streep; she’s Black, and she can do anything for me.

Caleb, I worked with him on Concrete Cowboy with Idris Elba for Netflix, and I produced that. And I just wanted to work with him again. I think he’s one of our generation’s most phenomenal young talents. And Demi, again, is a young, outstanding talent.

Most importantly, I’m excited about this discovery I made with Anthony B. Jenkins, the kid I put in The Wonder Years, who plays the kid. Hopefully, everybody will respond to it. It works.

This is your reunion since you have been working with Mo’Nique since Precious. You also had a very public apology to her. Why was it essential for the reconciliation to be so public?

I’m 65. Life is short. Tomorrow’s not promised. Part of my journey is making sure that I’m clean. My side of the street is clean. If I hurt her, I wanted to ensure she felt good about it. I don’t wanna live with a bunch of threats. So it was important that I was public about it. So that I wasn’t hiding behind the curtains. I want you to know this is how I feel about you publicly. And not only that, but I’m gonna double down on that, and let’s work together. So it was exciting. It was very exciting. And that’s all I have to say about it.

Period. So let’s talk about Miss Lawrence. We love seeing you pour into this Black gender non-conforming actor and consistently casting him/her in your projects.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Oh my God. She’s been in everything. I’m very excited about Miss Lawrence. I have a show that I’m developing for her. I’m doing my procedural version of Cagney and Lacey, with her playing a detective. Miss Lawrence is a tour de force. Miss Lawrence will get the Oscar just like Da’Vine Joy Randolph did. The two of them together in Billie Holiday were sidekicks. Right. And Da’Vine went off and got her Oscar. I’m waiting for Miss Lawrence to get hers.

As one of the most potent Black gay men in Hollywood, what is your intention as a filmmaker? What do you want your legacy to be?

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Lee Daniels: I want my legacy to portray African Americans in the most positive light possible. I want to be as honest as possible in my storytelling and as daring as possible in telling stories from a gay Black man’s perspective and lens.