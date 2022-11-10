Lee Pace explains exactly what made ‘Pushing Daisies’ so queer and we somehow love him even more

I think it’s one of the things that the audience connected to ultimately and continues to connect to when they discover it. It exists in a space that it carves for itself; it doesn’t need the signals of other spaces. Any person can come to it and meet it where it is, if that makes any sense.

That invitation to a place that is truly queer that is just, “This is what we like, what do you like?” There’s no barrier to entry, no matter how you’re coming to it. That’s Bryan Fuller’s self-reflection and reflecting on how he grew up, how he processed love growing up in the ’80s and ’90s and everything that was going on in our country during that time. That goes into the machine and Pushing Daisies comes out. That’s art.— Lee Pace speaking with Vulture on the queer-adjacent nature of Pushing Daisies