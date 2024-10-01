Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ken Page, renowned Broadway performer and iconic voice actor, passed away at 70. Best known for his unforgettable roles on stage and screen, Page was celebrated for his resonant voice and captivating stage presence, which delighted audiences for decades.

Page made his Broadway debut in The Wiz in 1975, playing the Cowardly Lion. His performance showcased his unique charm, humor, and vocal talent. This role launched his career as one of Broadway’s most beloved character actors.

Page’s star continued to rise when he originated the role of Old Deuteronomy in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic Broadway show Cats, a role that became one of his most defining.

His revered baritone voice could be heard in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas as Oogie Boogie.

His life and legacy are being remembered in the theater community. The National Black Theatre posted a moving tribute.

The tributes continued to pour in on Instagram, including this one from @broadway_memories.

Page’s co-star in the original Broadway production of The Wiz, Stephanie Mills, took to Instagram to pay this moving tribute.

His memory will live on through his remarkable work and the countless lives he touched throughout his extraordinary career.



We celebrate the life and legacy of this groundbreaking Native Son.