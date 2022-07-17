Legendary Jack Mizrahi is spreading the gospel of ballroom across the globe

Television shows like Netflix’s Pose and HBO’s Legendary might’ve brought the art of ballroom to an international audience, but they were hardly the creators of it. The scene originated in New York City in the 1920s underground by drag queens and trans women, then it expanded to include gay men in the 1970s.

This community was desperate to make themselves seen – at least to find visibility in each other – liberating their inhibitions from a society determined to ignore or erase them.

Enter Jack Mizrahi, whose involvement in ballroom reaches far back enough that he plays himself on Pose (as well as a co-writer), a series based during the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. Mizrahi’s introduction to ballroom happened the second time he entered a gay club on May 3rd, 1992, and he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon. Now that ballroom is developing a life of its own among Europe’s queer community, Mizrahi is traveling with it.

The multi-hyphenated performer, writer, and producer recently spoke to Queerty about emceeing the first-ever CÎROC Iconic Ball in London (created by RanaVerse), the influence of his hit TV shows, Rihanna, and why ballroom will never lose its authenticity or stop honoring the resilient community that birthed it.

You just emceed the first-ever “Iconic Ball” at the KOKO venue in Camden, London. Over the past few years, the scene has exploded in Europe. Do you think its popularity overseas is a result of Pose?

I think the popularity overseas is because of exposure. Pose had maximum exposure, but before the kids could get it on network TV overseas, they had access to Youtube, you know, they had access to the videos and some style. Over ten years ago, I visited London to do a vogue exhibition, which was my first international trip ever. A couple of months later, they asked me to come back, and I brought Leiomy with me, which was her first international trip for vogue. For some time, we’ve been trying to get the scene going. After being exposed to the life and seeing how everybody was in little communities in London, I said, you know what? They need ballroom. Of course, I credit Pose and Legendary for giving it a brighter light. But it was already trickling its way across the border prior.

You’ve specified the most underrated attribute in winning is attitude. What qualities do you consider to embody a performer with attitude?

A performer with attitude is a performer that comes prepared. They know their category, they know what they’re doing, and they know their element. And it’s that win, lose, or draw – I’m unbothered. That’s attitude: being unbothered. You have to go back to that statement in Paris is Burning when Junior LaBeija says, “It do take nerve.” It do take nerve to admit you are bigger than you are in a world that tells you that you’re not. It takes a lot of being unbothered to get out there and be judged by not only the people on the panel but also the people watching, your opponents, and the world. Before you get on the runway, it’s either live, or someone’s already Tweeted, Instagrammed, or Tiktoked it. You have to have unmitigated gall than ever before because now more people are watching.

Out of curiosity, are there ever straight male or cis female participants?

You know, we started because we felt excluded, correct?

Right…

I think as the community back in the 70s started growing, there were all these categories for allies. People came into our safe space, and they wanted to party with us; they wanted to have a good time. So we have had cisgender women as part of ballroom history since then. One was very instrumental in creating the iconic House of Ebony in the States. There are Hall of Fame women in our mix. There were categories for heterosexual men as well. They had ‘Best-dressed Man’ or ‘Masculine Face.’ Now we still have those people peering through the window, and we make a place for them.

You’ve performed, competed, emceed and judged, and created TV shows. Your experience and career with ballroom at this point span decades. Throughout this time, ballroom has evolved, so your perspective might’ve evolved. What does it mean to you today?

Ballroom will always mean what it meant to me from the first time I fell in love with it, regardless of all the passion, business, and spotlight. You didn’t come to the ballroom scene for that. We knew we could get there if given the chance, but that’s not why we came. We came to ballroom to be free, to be ourselves, to be around a group of people who were like us; our social networks became those that championed us and cherished us. Those that gave us the history. You know, we clung to that. Those of us who had family that couldn’t open up their minds to our sexuality and the creative people we were, so we found a group that did. That’s a need that’s always going to happen.

So judging a show like Legendary, can you tell the difference between someone who’s there because they appreciate the culture and has passion instead of someone who’s there for fame?

Legendary is another step in showing the art of vogue that’s always gonna constantly evolved. You will see when you watch the show if you’re organically from and generating creativity; it shows, rather than people who came because they had stars in their eyes. So many more people organically come from the world rather than those who are coming for an audition. So I’m not worried about it. Legendary can go on for 15 more seasons, and we’re gonna have organic ballroom houses, organic ballroom stars, legends, and statements coming to make a difference on that stage. That’s something that we’ve prayed for, and it’s gonna open the door and unlock another level that we all can’t wait to get to.

Speaking of organic stars, one of America’s favorite celebrities, Rihanna, has been actively involved in the scene throughout the years. Did it make you feel a certain type of way when you saw her passion and interest in it?

Let me tell you something: Rihanna is such a cool lady. I can tell you from my perspective – I got a phone call on one of my birthdays in New York City. I was doing a ball; it’s an annual thing. Everybody knew about it, and I get a call saying, “Rihanna wants to come to your birthday party.” She came through, chilled, laid back, sat on the stage, didn’t need any fluff, no introduction – just chilled out. I gave her one of the gift bags we normally give the judges, filled with candy, potato chips, and snacks. And she sat up there and chilled. That’s one thing about ballroom: We respect people’s spaces and anyone who wants to come, watch, and celebrate. It doesn’t have to be all about taking a picture with a celebrity and getting more likes. They know they can come and chill. There was one year, FKA twigs and Robert Pattison left the MET Gala in NYC in their outfits and looks, and they came right to vogue night and chilled in the audience. It’s a place that’s always going to inspire.

Absolutely. This makes sense because, in the past, you’ve said that back then, people who achieved the top level in ballroom didn’t even know they were legends or had that intention. As opposed to today, there’s this huge focus on being iconic and achieving that label. Do you think social media is to blame for this fame hunger?

I would say social media is not to blame, but it’s definitely a battery; it’s a charge of that. Before the amping of social media, even in schools, we talked about ‘everybody gets a medal.’ You know, so it’s this need that everybody needs to elevate and be on everybody’s level. If you did this today, somebody has to do it better. It’s just a creative feature of people, and I think social media has just charged it. You want that life; you want that way. Is there something wrong? No, because competition is healthy. It’s when you get obsessed with competition, but may the best person rise, darling. It’s all about being that bitch. Back then, you went to a ball for a trophy, not for a thousand or thirty thousand dollars. You went because it was your free space. But now that the space lets you be you plus competition, money, and status on social media? Woah, bitches are getting like nuclear rockets trying to get in; they are ready to storm out in the world.

You clearly have no problem with competition. Pose accomplished what few queer shows have managed to achieve: captivate an international audience and compete and win over entertainment’s major players for awards. However, is there anything you would have changed about the series or done differently?

What I always loved about Pose is the brilliance of disarming the audience to care about a group of people that they were taught for years not to give a shit about. They were taught that there was a group of abominations that just seeped into society and civilization about trans, gay, and queer folks. They were not worthy, not good, spawns of the devil, and we’re all going to hell. I feel that what the writers did – Ryan Murphy, Janet Fox, and Steven Canals – makes you fall in love with the characters. You fell in love with Blanca. You knew she was trans, but it didn’t stay present in your face. It was a woman trying to get her peace and make her mark in the world. But, inevitably, she’s to die. Do you understand? Then you met the rest of the characters and got a glimpse of their world and what they did for each other to stay relevant and in each other’s life. That’s the brilliance of it. Pose showed you a decade. But there are so much more stories to go. It’s not the end; it’s a pause.

You guys really did bring transness center stage. It was the first time trans actors were being recognized for their talent. It was unprecedented. How can we ensure that these stories continue to be told and that trans actors continue to be recognized for their talent?

Those of us, within the community, have to keep telling and writing our stories. Whatever medium you want to tell that story, whether television, movies, or books, you need to understand that structure. Get educated on how you want to tell our stories. And when you do get opportunities, do not squander them. Don’t think being on a show for one or two seasons has already gotten you there. Keep learning from everyone around you and building contacts organically. Keep arming yourself so that you have all the means when your story is ready to be told, and there’s no stopping you. As I continue my quest to improve and lift our community up, those are the stories I’m interested in telling. I want to talk about what it was like to be a gay Black man in the 1970s. We know how it was in the 80s, so why don’t we get to the 70s and 60s. The CÎROC Icon Ball was so informative for me, and that’s why it was so important for me to be a part of it. It was a full circle for me since the first time I came to London, now to be able to do London on this type of stage, featuring a community I pushed hard to be themselves. To tell the queer history of the UK through the lenses of ballroom was absolutely just genius if I can admit that myself and thank RanaVerse for backing it. Seeing Edward Enninful on stage with Ted Brown, who created the scene, was unbelievable. You know, the man who staged the first kiss in 1972 to be talking to the most powerful Black gay man in fashion. In his era, he couldn’t even think about it, so for him to live to see that and unfold on the stage. It was like Vogue meets vogue. Iconic.

Iconic indeed. But as ballroom reaches such incredible heights, do you think it could ever be commercialized to the point it begins to exclude the people who founded it?

I think we live in such a time of authenticity that no one would dare. If you were as bold enough to even try, I think the community’s voice is so loud and amplified now that you would rue the day you did something like that. This is still about the community that birthed it, who created it, and who came into it. It is its life source of it, and we are its life source. There are no replicas of it.

Ever.