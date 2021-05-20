LEGO launches its first LGBTQ set – because “Everyone is Awesome”

Danish toymaker LEGO is releasing its first LGBTQ set of figurines, reports The Guardian.

The set features 11 figures against a rainbow-colored background, which also encompasses black and brown stripes, and the colors of the trans flag. The set is entitled ‘Everyone Is Awesome.’

The set was initially designed by an LGBTQ staff member at LEGO, Matthew Ashton, to brighten up his desk.

“I’d moved offices, so wanted to make the space feel like home with something that reflected me and the LGBTQIA+ community I’m so proud to be a part of. Other members of Lego’s LGBTQ+ community came by to tell me they loved it,” Ashton said. “So I thought, ‘maybe it’s something we should share’.”

“Growing up as an LGBTQ+ kid – being told what I should play with, how I should walk, how I should talk, what I should wear – the message I always got was that somehow I was ‘wrong’,” Ashton said.

“Trying to be someone I wasn’t was exhausting … I wish I’d seen an inclusive statement that said ‘everyone is awesome’.”

Ashton says the figures are non-gendered, and “express individuality, while remaining ambiguous”. Except for one: The purple one with a beehive wig, who is “a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there.”

The set will go on sale on June 1, the first day of Pride Month.

On Twitter, LEGO also announced the set.

“We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder.”

Expect the imminent announcement of a boycott by the Christian pressure group, One Million Moms!

