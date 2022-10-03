rain on her parade

Lena Dunham might want to stay off Twitter today

Girls creator Lena Dunham has yet again fired off a poorly received tweet, this time specifically for and/or at the gays. Her fans are doing their best to defend their fave online, but all five of them might have to work overtime.

The director is currently fresh in the promotional period for her new Amazon Original film Catherine Called Birdy. Perhaps towards that end, she put out a tweet about NYC Pride that may have garnered a bit more discussion than she was looking for.

Shockingly to none, the “who can arrange?” bit went unanswered.

Instead, the response was swift and a little ruthless, with the queer community soundly contradicting whatever she may have heard from the gaggle of messy millennial gays that really stan her work.

Something tells us folks aren’t feeling her:

If we’re gonna talk about straight folks who’ll be eulogized by the gays, her ex Jack Antonoff might have more luck. At least we got some pop hits out of him!