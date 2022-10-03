Lena Dunham might want to stay off Twitter today

Girls creator Lena Dunham has yet again fired off a poorly received tweet, this time specifically for and/or at the gays. Her fans are doing their best to defend their fave online, but all five of them might have to work overtime.
The director is currently fresh in the promotional period for her new Amazon Original film Catherine Called Birdy. Perhaps towards that end, she put out a tweet about NYC Pride that may have garnered a bit more discussion than she was looking for.
The presumptuous statement in question:
When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange?
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022
Shockingly to none, the “who can arrange?” bit went unanswered.
Instead, the response was swift and a little ruthless, with the queer community soundly contradicting whatever she may have heard from the gaggle of messy millennial gays that really stan her work.
Something tells us folks aren’t feeling her:
gonna start living my life with whatever amount of confidence lena dunham has that makes her think she’s an lgbtq+ icon https://t.co/P6hUZTPolv
— rehab “gay rights” barbie! (@rehabbarbie2000) October 2, 2022
lena dunham: gay people call me a gay icon
gay people: pic.twitter.com/Q8MYj6tqeN
— hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 3, 2022
lena dunham thinks she’s our princess diana but she’s more of our ayn rand
— soapy (@soapyhadid) October 2, 2022
Lena Dunham was truly the voice of a generation: white women in the 2010s using allyship to glorify themselves.
— Elizabeth Collins (@raisedbygaysok) October 2, 2022
“She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate”
— Star Plátano (@Qban_Linx) October 2, 2022
I’m generally like “women need to take up more space!” and then Lena Dunham talks and I’m like “no not you”
— Paige (@outpaigeous) October 3, 2022
pride flags for gay ppl that hate lena dunham xx https://t.co/nFZGKYp2Kt pic.twitter.com/Vh2Wcr5k6k
— eve-il dead 🎃🍓 (@lesbian_bug) October 3, 2022
if you held a gun to my head and demanded that I name one single tangible thing that Lena Dunham has done to benefit the LGBTQIA* community, I would have the most confused final few seconds of my life
— Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) October 3, 2022
i always say pride is for everyone but i will now be saying pride is for everyone except lena dunham https://t.co/P6hUZU6rnv
— rehab “gay rights” barbie! (@rehabbarbie2000) October 2, 2022
If I were Lena Dunham I would simply not tweet
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 2, 2022
If we’re gonna talk about straight folks who’ll be eulogized by the gays, her ex Jack Antonoff might have more luck. At least we got some pop hits out of him!
abfab
Now those are funny tweets. I’m in the middle. She never bothered me and a few episodes of Goils were worth the time. Someone tell me what she did that was so wrong. Edumicate me!
bachy
She did nothing. This is just more Twitter Outrage Bullsh#t.
mrcynical
performative allyship and non intersectional feminism. Basically she THINKS she is doing all this important work that is smart and celver and will make the world a better place for everyone, when its solely about straight white women.
If she just made shows about and for white women, that would be fine I guess, but she keeps trying to place herself as a voice of an entire generation, which she absolutely is not.
abfab
Celver?
bachy
OMG, here we go, demonizing another celebrity ally for no good reason. I’ve met Lena Dunham and found her to be intelligent, kind, thoughtful, courageous and extremely creative. I have nothing but respect and admiration for her.
But of course, the gay community bitchily prefers to alienate such a person, just… because.
mrcynical
Ok, maybe you could explain what makes her a gay icon then?
abfab
Actually, what I literally meant to say was that EVERY episode was worth it and it was appointment television. Those characters! Those city streets! That guy who thought he was effing her on the side of the wooded road upstate and she said….”no, that was a thigh crease”.
But what’s his name……the tall dark freek hot odd large sexy nose beast freek? Nuff.