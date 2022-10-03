Lena Dunham might want to stay off Twitter today

Girls creator Lena Dunham has yet again fired off a poorly received tweet, this time specifically for and/or at the gays. Her fans are doing their best to defend their fave online, but all five of them might have to work overtime.

The director is currently fresh in the promotional period for her new Amazon Original film Catherine Called Birdy. Perhaps towards that end, she put out a tweet about NYC Pride that may have garnered a bit more discussion than she was looking for.

The presumptuous statement in question:

When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads “she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us”- who can arrange? — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 2, 2022

Shockingly to none, the “who can arrange?” bit went unanswered.

Instead, the response was swift and a little ruthless, with the queer community soundly contradicting whatever she may have heard from the gaggle of messy millennial gays that really stan her work.

Related: Corey Stoll On Getting Naked With Andrew Rannells On ‘Girls’

Something tells us folks aren’t feeling her:

gonna start living my life with whatever amount of confidence lena dunham has that makes her think she’s an lgbtq+ icon https://t.co/P6hUZTPolv — rehab “gay rights” barbie! (@rehabbarbie2000) October 2, 2022

lena dunham: gay people call me a gay icon gay people: pic.twitter.com/Q8MYj6tqeN — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 3, 2022

lena dunham thinks she’s our princess diana but she’s more of our ayn rand — soapy (@soapyhadid) October 2, 2022

Lena Dunham was truly the voice of a generation: white women in the 2010s using allyship to glorify themselves. — Elizabeth Collins (@raisedbygaysok) October 2, 2022

“She died as she lived: in a ploy for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate” — Star Plátano (@Qban_Linx) October 2, 2022

I’m generally like “women need to take up more space!” and then Lena Dunham talks and I’m like “no not you” — Paige (@outpaigeous) October 3, 2022

pride flags for gay ppl that hate lena dunham xx https://t.co/nFZGKYp2Kt pic.twitter.com/Vh2Wcr5k6k — eve-il dead 🎃🍓 (@lesbian_bug) October 3, 2022

if you held a gun to my head and demanded that I name one single tangible thing that Lena Dunham has done to benefit the LGBTQIA* community, I would have the most confused final few seconds of my life — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) October 3, 2022

i always say pride is for everyone but i will now be saying pride is for everyone except lena dunham https://t.co/P6hUZU6rnv — rehab “gay rights” barbie! (@rehabbarbie2000) October 2, 2022

If I were Lena Dunham I would simply not tweet — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 2, 2022

Related: Lindsey Graham may want to stay off Twitter today

If we’re gonna talk about straight folks who’ll be eulogized by the gays, her ex Jack Antonoff might have more luck. At least we got some pop hits out of him!