Lesbian grandmas, gay fashion photographers & bisexual throuples: Spanish-language films to stream for Hispanic Heritage Month

By Lee Meyer September 20, 2024 at 12:00pm

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized from September 15 – October 15 in the United States every year and celebrates Hispanic Americans’ contributions to culture and society. In honor, we’ve curated some varied Spanish-language films to stream this weekend. From a devastating real-life romance to a farcical fairytale about finding love late in life, these movies explore the Hispanic experience through a queer lens.

Read on for queer Spanish-language films to stream this weekend.

I Carry You With Me

This achingly beautiful love story, directed by Heidi Ewing, is based on a remarkable true story. In I Carry You with Me, Iván (Armando Espitia), a young chef, and Gerardo (Christian Vázquez), meet at a nightclub and fall head over heels for each other. But their families and community’s conservative beliefs threaten their budding romance. I Carry You With Me follows the tortured romance over decades as the men fight to be together, travel to the United States from Mexico, deal with tragedy and triumph and back again. This beautiful, searing drama was nominated for Best Indie Movie in the 2022 Queerties.

Now streaming on Starz. Available to rent or buy digitally on Amazon and Apple.

Angels Of Sex

Directed by Xavier Villaverde, this 2012 romantic dramedy tells the story of Bruno (Llorenç González), a seemingly straight student whose relationship with Carla (Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey) is thrown into question when he develops an attraction to his new friend, street dancer Rai (Álvaro Cervantes). At first, Carla is devastated to learn that her boyfriend is having an affair with Rai, but soon, she develops feelings for him, too, and the three embark on a polyamorous relationship. At once funny and complex, Angels Of Sex explores the curves and nuances of non-monogamy without judgment.

Now streaming on AMC+.

My Straight Son

No, this 2012 Venezuelan drama isn’t a cheap age-gap adult film, despite its kitschy title. In My Straight Son, directed by Miguel Ferrari, gay fashion photographer Diego (Guillermo García) finds his fabulous life thrown for a loop when his straight teen son, Armando (Nacho Montes), comes from Madrid to live with him. Armando is initially homophobic, much like the rest of Diego’s family, but after tragedy strikes, father and son finally bond. While My Straight Son is often heavy and dramatic, there are also hilarious and colorful supporting characters, including drag queen Delirio (Hilda Abrahamz), who steals the show.

Available to rent or buy digitally on Amazon and Apple.

So My Grandma’s A Lesbian

This 2020 comedy, directed by Ángeles Reiné, stars Ingrid García Jonsson as Eva, a Spanish woman who’s planning the perfect wedding to her conservative Scottish fiance, Stuart (Leander Vyvey) when her grandmother Celia (Rosa Maria Sardà) comes out as a lesbian who’s in love with her lifelong best friend, Sophia (Verónica Forqué). This comedy goes to some wild places, as Celia strives to make the world a more accepting place for queer people while Eva frantically tries to hide her grandmother’s lesbianism from her fiance’s family. 

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Kicker…

We love Saturday Night Live cutie Marcello Hernandez, who was promoted to a full cast member for this upcoming season. The talented comedian cut his teeth on stand-up, and this wonderful clip from one of his acts explores what it’s like having a Cuban mom.

