Lesbian grandmas, gay fashion photographers & bisexual throuples: Spanish-language films to stream for Hispanic Heritage Month

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized from September 15 – October 15 in the United States every year and celebrates Hispanic Americans’ contributions to culture and society. In honor, we’ve curated some varied Spanish-language films to stream this weekend. From a devastating real-life romance to a farcical fairytale about finding love late in life, these movies explore the Hispanic experience through a queer lens.

Read on for queer Spanish-language films to stream this weekend.