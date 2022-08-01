Leslie Jordan enjoys a one-on-one session with cute personal trainer

A Leslie Jordan video is sure to put a smile on your face. His latest finds him enjoying a one-on-one session with a hunky personal trainer: Isaac Boots (also known as Isaac Calpito).

Calpito, warns Jordan, 67, that “You’re not my usual client, so we’re going to take it very slow. We don’t want a heart attack, elderly situation, you hear me?”

Jordan is insulted by the reference to his age, calling Calpino a “bitch”, before attempting to follow the gay fitness guru’s moves.

Watch below.

Everyone knows Jordan for his roles on such shows as Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat.

Born and raised in Hawaii, Calpino is a celebrity trainer, choreographer and Broadway dancer. He created the ‘Torch’d’ workout routine to burn fat and build stamina.

His previous celebrity clients have included Kelly Ripa, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Lucy Liu. He also worked as a choreographer for Arianna Grande. His following increased significantly when he started broadcasting his workouts live during the early months of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

