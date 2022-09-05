Leslie Jordan and Megan Mullally reunite for a Will & Grace moment

One of our favorite comedy double acts was the catty relationship on Will & Grace between Karen Walker (played by Megan Mullally) and Beverley Leslie (Leslie Jordan). The two characters loathed one another and weren’t afraid to show it.
Behind the scenes, gay actor Jordan and Mullally are friends. The performers united on Saturday while appearing at the National Book Festival in Washington DC.
Mullally hosted an ‘In conversation with’ session with Jordan to discuss his book, How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well-Lived.
Away from the stage, Jordan delighted his 5million+ Instagram followers with a quick recreation of their Will & Grace characters. Watch below.
View this post on Instagram
The Library of Congress filmed the conversation between the stars on Saturday.
Jordan revealed that when he was invited to audition for the role of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace, he was unaware the part was originally written for Joan Collins. He and Mullally offer their own account of what led to the part going to Jordan instead.
You can watch below from the 8.05.33 minute mark. The entire conversation is hilarious, but there are also some touching memories from Jordan about his life, his relationship with his late mom, and being in recovery.
7 Comments
abfab
That’s MM?
bachy
Their scenes together on W&G count among the most howlingly hilarious exchanges on television.
linedrive
Why is she wearing Mrs. Doubtfire’s glasses?
Huron132
They were a great team! One of the best to one up each other. Miss them so much!!!
white-queer-african
Leslie Jordan the absolute star of the show. AGAIN! We love you. GOAT!
humble charlie
the tragedy of ice-cream.
ScottOnEarth
Such talented actors, Megan and Leslie! Their scenes together in W&G and just legendary. I think I have them all memorized….and I always see Leslie around town in and around WeHo. He’s just as sweet and outgoing as he seems in this interview. Also so adorable and gracious.