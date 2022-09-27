Leslie Jordan mocks Putin’s dislike of gay people: “The lady doth protest too much”

Leslie Jordan shared a video with his 5.8million Instagram followers on Sunday in which he mocks Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Well, you can’t turn on the television or open the newspaper without something about Mr. Putin,” Jordan begins. “He doesn’t like gay people. Doesn’t want them in Russia. And then he’s got the wonderful basketball player and he won’t let her out. Make up your mind!

“He’s always acting so butch and strutting around. You know what that means, don’t ya, uh-huh? The lady doth protest too much!” said Jordan.

“Time for you to come out of the closet, Putin. Miss Putin! We’re on to you.”

Putin’s anti-gay record

During Putin’s time in power, Russia introduced an anti-gay propaganda law that prohibits the promotion of anything deemed non-traditional (i.e. LGBTQ) to minors. The country also bans Pride marches.

The basketball player Jordan refers to in his video is Brittney Griner. Griner was detained in Russia upon arrival in February. She was carrying some vape cartridges with cannabis oil. She was recently sentenced to nine years in prison.

Many view her detainment as politically motivated.

Putin has a history of posting shirtless photos of himself undertaking traditionally manly pursuits, such as fishing and horse riding.

He has often been mocked for this in the past. Whether now is the best time to do so is questionable.

The increasingly desperate Russian leader has been waging an invasion of Ukraine for the past six months. He recently conscripted around 300,000 men to fight, leading to widespread civil unrest in Russia. He has also dropped hints he is willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: a threat the US and NATO partners take seriously.

Despite this, Jordan’s post, with over 87k ‘likes’, struck a chord with many.

“The only person who bullied me in middle school for being gay wanted to make out with me in high school……..just saying,” said artist Jake Wesley Rogers.

“I’ve been calling him Putintang for so long that my phone autocorrects for that,” said another.

Others just thanked Jordan for cracking a laugh at a time when many need it.

“I would just like to tell you how much I enjoy you,” one fan said. “You can make me laugh on a bad day and change my whole mood. Thank you cause even when you don’t try to be funny, you are!”