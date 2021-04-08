Leslie Jordan opens up about being unapologetically gay throughout his career

“When you’re in the midst of it, you don’t see it that way–but in retrospect, I think: I was so brave to be so gay so early on…. I think that’s the way the barriers were broken.

You know, it’s funny; what I wanted was fame. I remember when I got off the bus all those years ago, I thought to myself: I want to be able to walk in and all the heads turn and people are going: ‘Look, there he is.’”Leslie Jordan speaking to The Guardian about being unapologetically gay throughout his career.