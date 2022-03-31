Leslie Jordan recreates Timothée Chalamet’s bare-chested Oscars look: Who wore it better?

Timothée Chalamet is always a magnet for cameras when he turns up at events. The Dune star duly made waves when he turned up at the Oscars last Sunday.

He wore high-waisted pants and an embroidered lace jacket from the Luis Vuitton womenswear range. With nothing beneath the jacket except for a necklace, he showed off plenty of chest and abdomen flesh.

The outfit was much-talked-about on social media, with gay actor Leslie Jordan yesterday taking the opportunity to pay his own tribute.

“Who Wore It Better?” asked Jordan, alongside comparison pics of him and Chalamet. He then conceded Chalamet pulled it off with more panache. “It’s not attractive on me so I’ll leave this look to @tchalamet. 😂😂”

Among those to comment was actress Octavia Spencer, who said, “Love this so much.”

Katie Couric said, “Stop being modest LJ. You are 🔥.”

Jordan can currently be seen each Thursday night on the sitcom Call Me Kat on Fox. Chalamet will next be seen in the movie Bones and All, from director Luca Guadagnino. The Italian filmmaker was also responsible for Call Me By Your Name, the gay-themed romance that helped propel Chalamet to stardom.

