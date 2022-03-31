Leslie Jordan recreates Timothée Chalamet’s bare-chested Oscars look: Who wore it better?

Timothée Chalamet is always a magnet for cameras when he turns up at events. The Dune star duly made waves when he turned up at the Oscars last Sunday.
He wore high-waisted pants and an embroidered lace jacket from the Luis Vuitton womenswear range. With nothing beneath the jacket except for a necklace, he showed off plenty of chest and abdomen flesh.
The outfit was much-talked-about on social media, with gay actor Leslie Jordan yesterday taking the opportunity to pay his own tribute.
View this post on Instagram
Related: Leslie Jordan reveals what his mom said when he came out, aged 12
“Who Wore It Better?” asked Jordan, alongside comparison pics of him and Chalamet. He then conceded Chalamet pulled it off with more panache. “It’s not attractive on me so I’ll leave this look to @tchalamet. 😂😂”
Among those to comment was actress Octavia Spencer, who said, “Love this so much.”
Katie Couric said, “Stop being modest LJ. You are 🔥.”
Jordan can currently be seen each Thursday night on the sitcom Call Me Kat on Fox. Chalamet will next be seen in the movie Bones and All, from director Luca Guadagnino. The Italian filmmaker was also responsible for Call Me By Your Name, the gay-themed romance that helped propel Chalamet to stardom.
Related: Is this the twink Timothée Chalamet will wrestle in ‘Dune 2?’
18 Comments
Jim
LJ is a treasure. Spoofing Chalemet’s drag was priceless.
Alas, Loved Timothée in “Call Me By Your Name.” but it seems he’s already bought into. his own publicity.
SAD
Polaro
Tim wore it better. Leslie owned it, however. Two winners.
lather
Love Jim’s response. And Polaro too.
Don’t understand the appeal of Chalemet. The outfit however is quite nice.
LJ always wins when it comes to his Instapage.
Gourmet Guy
Lather, you “don’t understand the appeal of Chalemet [sic]”?
On top of being a wonderful, deeply felt actor, he is one of the most beautiful men on the entire scene right now.
I hope that explains Chalamet’s “appeal.”
barkomatic
Leslie Jordan is awesome and I love his free spirited comedy. Timothée looks crazy hot in his outfit. Hard to pick a winner here!
Kangol2
I don’t get Chalamet as an actor or sex symbol but Leslie Jordan is a hoot and a treasure.
TomG
I agree.
Mack
To each their own. Some like young twinks, some like old bears-who to say what is good and what is bad.
Kangol2
@Mack, I did not say Chalamet was good or bad, just that I didn’t get him as an actor or sex symbol. Why is a neutral, truthful statement taken as a criticism?
Lilopt
You’re right, I don’t get it either…
DennisMpls
As always, to each his own. I think Timothee is a very fine actor (I recently saw Dune). And for me he’s about the hottest guy out there.
BigE
LJ, are your diamonds buried somewhere in all that chesthair or did your photographer get excited and take your picture before you were fully dressed? I’ll wait and reserve judgment until after you’ve completed your ensemble!
nm4047
clearly only one of them is photogenic and the other never has been, another self promoting stunt.
sfhairy
Leslie wore it much better.
Max
love the little golden arms reaching out to LJ
cuteguy
Chalamet is dreamy. He’s breaking barriers with his androgynous ways.
psk
I miss him terribly already.
humble charlie
narcissus on the left (t.c.) and auguste clown on the right (l.j.) arghh the horrors of aging!!!