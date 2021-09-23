Leslie Jordan shares another vintage thirst trap – this time from the 70s

Leslie Jordan, 66, prompted thousands of comments at the start of the week when he shared a photo of himself taken in 1980 in Miami. Aged 24 or 25, he looked pretty unrecognizable, showing off a fit physique and chest-full of dark fur.

“I just called 1980 and told it I wanted my 6-pack back — except in those days I was drinking and I’m afraid they’ll think I want beer,” he captioned the pic.

So great was the reaction that he has trawled his archive for more pics. Yesterday he shared another topless shot, this one taken in New York’s Chelsea Hotel in December 1977.

“They used to call me Sweet n’ Low on the streets back then. Me, wasted at 22 years old in 1977 — and, I am not proud of it. I love that some folks think I look like my hero, Robin Williams and, even Paul Rudd. Love. Light. Leslie.”

The first time he shared the pic, he had a few comments about the curtain pull in the background (it looked a little unintentionally noose-like), so he reposted it later with the image cropped.

Among those to comment was actor Cheyenne Jackson, who said: “I have lots of feelings about this. All of them good. 🔥”

Actress Octavia Spencer just posted a row of flames: “🔥🔥🔥”

Jordan was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has spoken before about having a tough time in childhood being raised as a Southern Baptist.

He relocated to Los Angeles in 1982 and has found fame with a string of TV and film appearances, including Will & Grace, several seasons of American Horror Story, and most recently in Call Me Kat.

Jordan grew a huge Instagram following last year of over 5.6million after he started posting hilarious videos of himself in lockdown with his mother back home in Tennessee.