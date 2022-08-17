Leslie Jordan just did something major at the age of 67, says “It’s never too late to be happy!”

If you’re resigned to it never happening, take heart from actor Leslie Jordan. The Call Me Kat star revealed on Instagram this week that he just bought his first condo. He’s 67 years old.

“It’s never too late to be happy, y’all. I really did it. I bought my first piece of …………. Property,” he said in the accompanying caption.

The video reel shows him swinging the camera around the condo. He then sings some of the theme tune from the old TV show, The Jeffersons.

“Movin’ on up to the east side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky. Movin’ on up, to the east side, we finally got a piece of the pie.”

The video is short and sweet but has already been liked over 133k times on Instagram.

Matt Bomer and Meghan McCain were among the celebrities to offer their congratulations in the comments section. Singer Michelle Williams said, “Congratulations Leslie! Let us know when the housewarming is!!❤️”

There’s no indication in the video of where Jordan’s new condo is located.

Jordan was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He spent time living in Miami before relocating to Los Angeles in 1982 to pursue his acting career. After years of small appearances in TV shows, the beloved gay performer became known for recurring roles in Will & Grace and American Horror Story, plus the cult movie, Sordid Lives, among others.

