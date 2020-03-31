Leslie Jordan trying to avoid going stir crazy is all of us right now

Like so man of us right now, the gay, comic actor Leslie Jordan, 64, is social distancing himself from others. Normally based in Los Angeles, he’s returned to his home town of Chattanooga, Tennessee, to self-isolate himself with his elderly mother.

To help pass the time, he’s been posting humorous videos to his Instagram each day – revealing everything from how his mom is embroidering tea towels to pass the time, to experiences in the 70s taking drugs with friends .

He’s also shared behind-the-scenes gossip from his lengthy career, such as a posting this week on appearing on Boston Legal with Betty White.

“I’m going to kill you or you’re going to kill me,” White speculated after learning they’d both been booked to appear in five episodes of the show. Her character duly did kill Jordan’s with a skillet and then put his body in a freezer, which entailed Jordan having little icicles stuck to his face and laying down amidst bags of fake frozen good labeled ‘Freezer Queen’.

Then there’s his unique exercise regimes with a back scratcher, bringing up memories of his dad reacting to him pretending to be a majorette as a child.

Jordan was born in Memphis before his family relocated to Chattanooga. He has previously spoken about having a hard time growing up as a Southern Baptist.

He says his first break in Hollywood was appearing on a commercial for The Selective Service.

Since that time he has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies and is probably best known for his appearances on Will & Grace and American Horror Story.

Amid the comic recollections and observations is also the odd heartfelt moment, such as a reminder to everyone to show kindness at all times.

It’s likely we can expect plenty more videos from Jordan over the coming days. Yesterday, (March 30), Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statewide stay-at-home order taking effect from today through to April 14.