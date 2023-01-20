More information on Leslie Jordan’s death has been released

Leslie Jordan (Photo: Getty Images)

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has confirmed Leslie Jordan’s cause of death. The beloved gay actor died on October 24, 2022, after crashing his vehicle in West Hollywood. Authorities long believed he suffered some sort of medical emergency at the wheel before the minor crash.

The coroner’s office announced yesterday the official cause of death was sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. It was ruled a natural death.

There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in his system. Jordan was sober for more than two decades after battling substance abuse issues earlier in his life.

Leslie Jordan had a decades-long career with numerous TV appearances. It was his occasional appearances on Will & Grace as Beverley Leslie that really began to earn him a beloved fanbase. However, this shot up during the early months of the pandemic when he started posting lockdown videos to Instagram.

He quickly amassed a following of over 5 million. His new-found fame led to new opportunities. He released his debut album, a mixture of gospel and country, in 2021. Jordan also earned a regular role on the hit sitcom, Call Me Kat. He was on the way to the Call Me Kat studio when he died.

Jordan will be remembered on February 19 with a concert at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Performers taking part include Eddie Vedder, Maren Orris, Margaret Cho, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.