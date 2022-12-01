Let this 18+ game take you back to your hottest, gayest ‘Dorm Days’

If you’re a gaymer who misses their DRAMAtical Murder era or found Dream Daddy a bit too tame, we’ve got just the title to spice up your PC playing.

Dorm Days is a brand new R 18+ dating sim that takes you back to your college times — if those times had the homoeroticism turned up to 11, that is.

Make your way intimately through the story and get to know guys like college footballer Chad…

Gym bro Dickson…

And boy-next-door Leon…

With a simplistic, indie art style and classic scenarios, the game promises a good time as the players hits the books.

“They say college life is full of surprises and possibilities,” the official site reads. “You never know what will happen next. So just enjoy your days in the dorm with the guys!”

The game boasts over 30 full scene illustrations and 15 hot animated scenes with “hours of playing time, and steamy stories that are decided by your choices.”

Additional characters are already slated for future release — but you’ll have to wait and see!

Dorm Days is available for download through Steam or the developer’s itch.io site on Windows, Mac, and Android.

