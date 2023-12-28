Let them eat cake: 20 fascinating facts about ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

Image Credit: ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ Amazon Prime Video

Unless you’ve been living under the straightest rock imaginable, you’ve surely heard of, read, watched, and rewatched Red, White & Royal Blue.

This fun romantic comedy—directed by Matthew López and based on the best-selling novel by Casey McQuiston—tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar-Perez), the son of US President Ellen Claremont (Uma Thurman), who falls head over heels into a cake with Prince Henry of Wales (Nicholas Galitzine). While the two initially hate each other and are stuck in a hamfisted PR campaign to prove they are buds, they actually start to fall in love!

It’s a pretty classic rom-com set-up, to be honest, but the queer angle made it feel fresh and new. And, sure, enough Red, White & Royal Blue became one of the most talked about films of 2023 (at least in our very gay circles).

We’ve compiled 20 fabulous facts about Red, White & Royal Blue—just be careful of the cake.