What is on Kit Connor‘s phone, exactly? You might expect cat videos, Heartstopper audiobooks, or heartfelt text messages from his closest co-stars.

But the answer, as the 20-year-old revealed on a recent red carpet, is a lot funnier and more relatable.

And it involves fellow heartthrob Charles Melton.

Kit Connor on what is in his camera roll at the moment:



“I just did a movie with Charles Melton, probably a lot of just shirtless pictures of him”



pic.twitter.com/bmrna3okNr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 24, 2024

As Connor told fashion house Loewe, whose Fall/Winter 2024 campaign he modeled for: “I just did a movie with Charles Melton, [so] probably a lot just shirtless pictures of him, basically.”

We have so many questions. Namely, how many pics and can we please seem them all immediately?

Understandably, Gay Twitter X was equally inquisitive (and thirsty) about the nature of Connor’s omission.

Ask him about his hidden folder next https://t.co/VdOlEnGmTF — Joey (@nursezaddy) June 24, 2024

He can top me — joey (@Fan_FlickOn) June 24, 2024

I won't believe it until I see every single picture. https://t.co/ugaF1tOAqk — Alfie (@Alfonso_Mellark) June 24, 2024

The film in question is likely writer-director Alex Garland’s upcoming A24 film Warfare. Little is known about the flick except its exceptionally babygirl-curated cast, which includes Connor, Melton, Noah Centineo, Midsommar‘s Will Poulter and Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things fame.

(Safe to say, we are already seated.)

The interview was part of Connor’s stint at Paris Fashion Week. The actor has been seen sporting a shorter and spikier hairdo as he prepares for his upcoming Broadway gig in Romeo + Juliet, alongside Rachel Zegler.

But his Charles Melton man-crush confession was hardly the only moment he made headlines for.

In support of Jonathan Bailey’s new collaboration with Loewe, Connor was spotted wearing a cheeky “Drink Your Milk” shirt, which features a white stain “dripping” from the tee’s collar.

kit connor with a fan following the loewe ss25 menswear afterparty



?: malcolm_celeb on tiktok pic.twitter.com/IQhXtGhOOg — kit connor updates (@kconnorupdate) June 24, 2024

Kit Connor and Luke Newton in Loewe & Jonathan Bailey’s Drink Your Milk charity tee pic.twitter.com/wPLKtmsudZ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 23, 2024

The collection –– which supports Bailey’s new LGBTQ+ charity The Shameless Fund –– was inspired by scenes from Fellow Travelers. (And you can snag your own later this week for the gobsmacking price of $235.)

While there’s no release date for Warfare yet, it’s safe to say Connor has got us intrigued. And until we learn more, it looks like we’ll just have to scour Melton’s Instagram for our own camera rolls.

Check out more pics of Connor’s co-star below.

