Let’s replay the 10 most homoerotic sports moments of 2022

Here at Queerty, we love sports! But it’s not just the on-field excitement of the game that we love. We also love watching for the occasional homoerotic moments, and there are plenty to enjoy. Check out 10 of our favorites from 2022…

1. The U.S. bobsled team strips down to raise quick cash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Reed (@reedjamesk)

At the start of the year, the four-man U.S. men’s bobsledding team raised $95,000 to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by stripping down and releasing a sexy (and hilariously named) calendar entitled, “The Bob-Spread.”

The photoshoot had them all shirtless, in skimpy outfits, or even tastefully nude around their practice gear.

“We’re a very close team,” U.S. bobsledder Carlo Valdes said of the calendar. “Shooting the calendar was a fun experience. It wasn’t awkward; it wasn’t anything that was a burden. We just came up with the idea for the person who we wanted to shoot and then took a couple photos.”

2. A baseball player’s butt stole the show by deflecting a pitch

Felt like something was missing pic.twitter.com/U8riuHnYoq — stephen's greetings ?? (@StevSkabino) April 12, 2022

During the Oakland A’s early April game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland A’s player Sean Murphy earned a bunch of Twitter fans by deflecting a baseball with his shapely rump.

A few commenters added sound effects or hip-hop music to the video clip of Murphy’s assleticism. One fan even wrote a poem about it called “Assball” which ended with the lines, “Sorry, I was dumbstruck, I couldn’t keep the eyes off of that dumbstruck.”

3. A faux rugby player took the Internet by storm by nailing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies”

During the pro-rugby half-time show, out dancer Wiaan Laing dressed up in the gear of the South African rugby team DHL Stormers and fooled everyone by ab-so-lutely nailing the choreography to Beyonce’s 2008 hit “Single Ladies” alongside the on-field cheerleaders.

Not only did he perfectly recreate the iconic dance moves, he also showed sports fans everywhere just how sexily a beefy bod can move — damn! Is he a “single lady” too?

4. Two tennis hotties made everyone curious by sharing a sweet and sexy kiss

Two very sexy tennis players created an “are they or aren’t they” moment by sharing their kiss on Instagram.

The photo showed Slade Toulousain Tennis Club member Fabien Reboul kissing fellow player Max Brovillé. Reboul’s caption read, “I did not fall in love with you. Your love pushed me to it.”

Brovillé reposted the image to his own Instagram Story, and added a hand-heart emoji, also posting additional images of the two, their faces close to one another, gazing into each other’s eyes.

We haven’t definitely heard whether the two are an actual couple, but LGBTQ+ fans celebrated and found the pics intensely hot, regardless.

5. A football announcer makes unintentionally graphic, gay commentary

You have to like WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/vBV09P57oM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 13, 2022

During the Arizona Cardinals matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the coverage took a steamy turn when the announcer commented on a play, stating, “You have to like when there’s a guy coming right in your face and he just sits in there and delivers it really well.”

It sounded like the announcer was watching a different sort of “game.” Whichever game it was, we hope the players wore protective eye gear.

6. Bodybuilder strips down to Speedo and makes college baseball game a whole lot more interesting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 横川尚隆 (@yokokawa_naotaka)

Baseball is hugely popular in Japan. But a hot bodybuilder brought the game to a boil by stripping down to a speedo and throwing out a pitch.

The stunt occurred during a match between and the Orix Buffaloes and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. While the stadium played the Village People’s “Macho Man,” 28-year-old bodybuilder Naotaka Yokokawa removed his team uniform and shook his stuff.

Despite drawing many eyes (and undoubtedly dropped jaws) the batter still hit Yokokawa’s pitch. Nevertheless, the bodybuilder still hit a home run, in our opinion.

7. A hunky trans male swimmer used his sexy bod (and mind) to debunk right-wing talking points

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schuyler Bailar (@pinkmantaray)

Trans male swimmer Schuyler Bailar already made history by becoming the first trans athlete to compete in any sport on an NCAA Division 1 men’s team.

But he impressed us even more (and made us a bit thirstier for him) by using his Instagram and sexy bod to destroy conservative lies about trans athletes.

Among his points, Bailar mentioned that most right-wingers never advocate for increased funding or other policies that would actually “protect women’s sports.” But Bailar’s occasionally slipping in a shot of his muscular body in skimpy speedos certainly held our attention too.

8. Thousands of oiled-up men wrestle in an annual Turkish festival

Wrestling has been around since before the ancient Greeks. But apparently, oil wrestling has been around for a good long while too.

For the 661st year, nearly 2,475 wrestlers this year signed up for the Kirkpinar Turkish Oil Wrestling Tournament.

While only one guy won the contest, a wrestler named Cengizhan Simsek, the sport involves bare-chested men pouring and smearing oil on each other, and shoving their hands down each others’ pants to flip each other over.

Uhhhh… when is this going to become an Olympic sport?

9. Soccer player shocks TV viewers by flashing his junk during a game

One Colombian pro-soccer player put the penal into penalty kick by lowering his waistband and briefly revealing his penis while his opponent prepared to kick the ball.

It’s unclear whether Geisson Perea, a defender of the Colombian pro-soccer team Independiente Santa Fe, deliberately intended to dickstract his competitor. But he definitely surprised home viewers since his junk was simultaneously broadcast on live Colombian TV.

10. Hunky pro-rugby player happily talks about making out with dudes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Rudolf (@tobyrudolf)

Australian pro rugby player Toby Rudolf definitely caught our notice when he talked about his love of making out with dudes.

“Sexuality is very fluid. I’ve been out and kissed many gay men, kissed many straight women, and kissed many gay women,” the heterosexual-identified player told the Sydney Morning Herald in July. “I’m not a one-stop shop. Love is love, and I love to share it with everyone…. You could say I’m open to both genders but only attracted to one of them.”

While some people accused him of making the statement to get attention, we can’t recall a time ever when a male pro athlete expected to get positive attention by telling the national press about making out with dudes. That progress (or at least very hot) in our books.