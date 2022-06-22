Let’s revisit that tool shed gay sex scene in ‘Wet Hot American Summer’

Summer is officially upon us.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 21 years since the film Wet Hot American Summer was first released. The 2001 sex comedy spoof was total flop, earning just $295,000 at the U.S. box office, but it has since gone on to become a cult classic.

It features an impressive cast, including Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Christopher Meloni, Paul Rudd, Molly Shannon, and Amy Poehler. It also features that tool shed gay sex scene between twinky Bradley Cooper and Michael Ian Black that is somehow both hot and hilarious simultaneously.

Wet Hot American Summer is also probably the only beloved cult comedy from my adolescence that isn't rancid with poorly-aged homophobia — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) August 6, 2017

In 2011, Cooper recalled the scene in an interview with Esquire: “I remember saying, ‘What if we wear tube socks, and I’ll go up on the wall, and you’ll come from behind me.’ And I said in the scene, ‘Say my name,’ and Michael says, ‘Ben!’ And I say, ‘No! Say my Christian name,’ and he whispers, ‘Benjamin,’ and that’s when I came.”

Relive the magical moment.

Wet Hot American Summer streams on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes and Vudu.