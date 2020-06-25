Let’s stop comparing GOP newcomer Madison Cawthorn to Aaron Schock

Everyone’s talking about Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old political newcomer currently running to represent North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.
On Tuesday, he beat Donald Trump’s pick, Lynda Bennett, in his state’s Republican primary. If elected in November, he will become the youngest member in Congress.
Since making national headlines this week, the young Republican, who, as far as we know, identifies as straight, has captured the imaginations of gay men across the country, in large part because of his thirsty Instagram page.
& shake it all up. 🙂 • • • So, so, blessed I get to travel. For me it has been the most empowering thing for me since my accident. Getting to go out and adventure and overcome barriers and obstacles in countries where they don’t make accommodations for wheelchairs makes my life at home in the States seem so easy. Thankful God created such a beautiful world for us to explore. “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” – St. Augustine
As much as I love intensity and pressure I have to say, leaning back with a cigar; talking about deep thoughts I can’t find an answer to on my own with my mentors and best friends is one of my favorite things in life. You can cut down a tree way faster if your saw is sharpened. So remember to always take a break and sharpen your saw, work smarter not harder. • ••• #rest #recovery #sci #cigar #padron #brothers #mentors #deep
Some have begun drawing comparisons between him and Aaron Schock, the former Illinois lawmaker who also has a thirsty Instagram page and who spent his political career pushing antigay legislation only to come out as gay years later after being caught on camera making out with a guy at Coachella and reaching down a man’s pants in Cabo.
Here’s what folks are saying…
This is just a reboot of Aaron Schock
— Jake Reif ⚖️ (@JakeReif) June 25, 2020
move over aaron schock, there’s a new flamboyant himbo fascist in town! pic.twitter.com/yy4W6Rv4yd
— qob (@querelleofbros) June 24, 2020
Sweetie…… just another Aaron Schock no doubt
— Sweetie….. (@loub_max) June 24, 2020
He’s the new Aaron Schock. Soulless gays will love anything with a pretty face and abs.
— 🐻🌈✌🏽🤟🏽🖖🏽 (@marcm714) June 25, 2020
Looks like the GOP’s got a new Aaron Schock on their hands
— i’m not a unit of mass (@notaunitofmass) June 24, 2020
Madison Cawthorn is Gen Z’s Aaron Schock. Change my mind.
— Stayinyour Lane (@barrettlane) June 25, 2020
Same old Aaron Schock shit nothing new
— Jensen from Dodge City (@petworthot) June 25, 2020
Not Aaron Schock? pic.twitter.com/rixQJwCSyV
— jay arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) June 24, 2020
It should be noted that Cawthorn doesn’t identify as gay and is actually engaged to a woman named Cristina Bayardelle, who he regularly posts photos of to Instagram…
Now, weaponizing a person’s sexuality never ends well for anyone.
LGBTQ activists have spent years fighting for equality and getting mainstream society to view them as equals. Accusing someone of being gay in an effort to discredit them or bring them shame is counterproductive to decades of hard work.
According to his website, Cawthorn is a “pro Trump, pro life, pro 2nd amendment” Republican who supports religious freedom, opposes universal healthcare, and doesn’t want to let immigrants into the country. He’s also running against a retired Air Force colonel and former judge who is way more qualified for the job.
Surely we can find something to criticize him for other than the fact that he gives off Aaron Schock vibes.
Cam
“”It should be noted that Cawthorn doesn’t identify as gay and is actually engaged to a woman named Cristina Bayardelle, who he regularly posts photos of to Instagram…””
________________________________________
Really? It should ALSO be noted that Aaron Schock also didn’t identify as gay and posted pictures of himself with women.
Secondly, this is a VERY dangerous narrative pushed by the right wing that some in the LGBTQ community mistakenly absorb once in a while.
If someone is anti-LGBTQ, then I have no problem with outting them, or with whatever information is needed to expose them for the hateful bigot or hypocrites they are.
What this article reminds me of, is after FOX News spent 8 years relentlessly attacking President Obama’s daughters, they started SCREAMING About how nobody should EVER talk about a Presidents kids the SECOND Trump got elected. They tried to yell that about Ivanka and his sons, even though they were in government.
Same here. If this guy is against us, and voting against our rights, then not a single pearl should be clutched over people pointing out his similarity to Schock.
Tombear
This guy is Aaron Shock the second. In a few years he will come out as gay. Give it time.