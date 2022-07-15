Let’s all take a moment to watch Chris Meloni do squats and crunches with no clothes

Christopher Meloni, the 61-year-old star of Law and Order: SVU and Oz, is not only proud of having the best rear on TV, he’s also happy to let you see him working out in the buff.
At least, that’s the vibe of a new Peleton ad where the muscular zaddy works out while wearing nothing more than white sneakers, socks, and some sweat.
The commercial is meant to highlight the fitness company’s new workout app, but it does an excellent job of highlighting his lightly furry physique as he does yoga, high kicks, and raised-knee crunches. Even the cameraperson is so awestruck that they fall over while he demonstrates some rather revealing squats.
Of course, Meloni knows that he’s a zaddy with nice glutes. In fact, he’s spoken openly about it and even did a dramatic reading of thirsty tweets about him.
“I’ve been blessed with glutes that have an attractive shape,” he said. He noted he has a personal trainer who put him through a year’s worth of “very high-intensity weight training program that actually focused on legs…. So I guess you could argue that the glute-peeping public are now reaping the benefits of all that hard work,” he added.
Last year, Meloni posed for Men’s Fitness magazine and joked, “I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap.” The magazine’s photoshoot included him posing in a skimpy Armani swimsuit and doing glute exercises, of course.
He’s admittedly a bit of a showoff, even demonstrating to his filming crew and the world how capable he is of doing spread eagle splits — it’s eye-poppingly impressive.
His popularity among the gay community lead to his kid getting free drinks at a drag bar when they mentioned that he was their father. In response, the zaddy joked, “I tell everyone I am who I am and haven’t gotten a single drink yet.”
8 Comments
Donston
I don’t like giving “straight presenting” men credit for simply not indulging gay panic. But so many successful male entertainers still refuse to acknowledge queer following and homoerotic appeal, especially the older guys. So, I do give him some props. Of course, there’s still an element of ego and money at play with Chris’ leaning in. While he also doesn’t have to worry too much about folks thinking he’s “gays”. But there’s a playfulness to him embracing the “sexy daddy” image that makes it refreshing rather than cringe.
Anand
I’m cringing!
dbmcvey
And actor with an element of ego and money at play?
How shocking.
Donston
Money and ego are always at play, and there is some slight cringe factor. However, Chris has always shouted out his gay fans since OZ and has never been afraid to lean into his sex appeal. So, it’s not as if it’s out of the blue. He’s also thankfully not trying to come off quasi queer or maybe a bit gay. While there’s still a lot of insecurities and gay panic from a lot of dudes, especially ones who know that they have a substantial gay following. Typically at his age and with a fair amount of success most male entertainers pretty much are ignoring the “gays” rather than still being proud of their gay appeal. And he adds just enough self-deprecation and self-awareness to make it easy to take.
dbmcvey
I could not love him more!
Fname Optional Lname
Yes his ego is at the steering wheel but that is part of the attraction. He certainly would not have been kissing his cellmate and showing his manhood on Oz if he worried about being labelled gay or not exactly straight. He is an ally.
Eldrad
He certainly isn’t shy
woodroad34
He’s the epitome of ‘daddy’: a funny, beautifully built, charismatic, caring adult. I’ve never heard any sordid scandals, meaness or negative things about him.