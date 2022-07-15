Let’s all take a moment to watch Chris Meloni do squats and crunches with no clothes

Christopher Meloni, the 61-year-old star of Law and Order: SVU and Oz, is not only proud of having the best rear on TV, he’s also happy to let you see him working out in the buff.

At least, that’s the vibe of a new Peleton ad where the muscular zaddy works out while wearing nothing more than white sneakers, socks, and some sweat.

The commercial is meant to highlight the fitness company’s new workout app, but it does an excellent job of highlighting his lightly furry physique as he does yoga, high kicks, and raised-knee crunches. Even the cameraperson is so awestruck that they fall over while he demonstrates some rather revealing squats.

Of course, Meloni knows that he’s a zaddy with nice glutes. In fact, he’s spoken openly about it and even did a dramatic reading of thirsty tweets about him.

“I’ve been blessed with glutes that have an attractive shape,” he said. He noted he has a personal trainer who put him through a year’s worth of “very high-intensity weight training program that actually focused on legs…. So I guess you could argue that the glute-peeping public are now reaping the benefits of all that hard work,” he added.

Last year, Meloni posed for Men’s Fitness magazine and joked, “I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap.” The magazine’s photoshoot included him posing in a skimpy Armani swimsuit and doing glute exercises, of course.

He’s admittedly a bit of a showoff, even demonstrating to his filming crew and the world how capable he is of doing spread eagle splits — it’s eye-poppingly impressive.

His popularity among the gay community lead to his kid getting free drinks at a drag bar when they mentioned that he was their father. In response, the zaddy joked, “I tell everyone I am who I am and haven’t gotten a single drink yet.”