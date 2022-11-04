Let’s talk about the gay sex scenes in ‘My Policeman’ for a second

It was a calm morning in August when an interview with pop superstar/occasional actor Harry Styles found its way onto the internet, starting a virtual riot.

While discussing his upcoming drama My Policeman with Rolling Stone, the star attempted to speak broadly about gay sex scenes in mainstream movies and what he felt they’ve be lacking: “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” Styles shared in a sentiment that didn’t sit right with many.

What exactly does he think gay sex is? Are the “two guys” involved just supposed to gossip and sip tea while handing each other flowers and seductively eating chocolate-covered strawberries? Would that be tender enough for him?

We’re guessing Styles never saw BPM, God’s Own Country, I Killed My Mother, Weekend, or even Brokeback Mountain—never mind countless others—because what they offer is so much more than just “two guys going at it.” But, at the same time, “two guys going at it” is very much the baseline of gay sex…

Naturally, these comments made a lot of people nervous about My Policeman. What kind of disastrous gay sex was about to unfold on screen?

However, after watching the film, we were pleasantly surprised: As lensed by director Michael Grandage, the sex scenes in the film are both genuinely tender and surprisingly hot. Maybe Styles had a point after all; the sex scenes in My Policeman are not only great—they’re the best thing in the film.

Set in 1950s England—at a time when homosexuality was illegal— My Policeman follows Tom (Styles), a police officer who has a run-in with Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator. Sharing an immediate and surprising chemistry, Patrick invites Tom on a private tour of the museum where he works, and the two bond over the beauty of art. The conversation feels easy and natural, and there’s very much the sense that these two are going to get it on.

Later, Tom comes to Patrick’s apartment to have his portrait drawn. The energy is different here; behind closed doors, they can do anything they desire. Of course, there are plenty of nerves—especially for Patrick, who has a lot to lose if he comes on to a police officer who doesn’t reciprocate his feelings.

With drink flowing and conversation sparkling, Tom places his hand on Patrick’s shoulder, letting it linger. Patrick takes the opportunity to caress his neck and, from there, it’s on as her undresses Tom and performs oral sex on him.

What’s great about the scene is how it expertly builds tension by dialing into that sense of risk—all too familiar to those of us who have pined for someone who may not reciprocate that desire. Of course, the film’s period setting increases the stakes, but even that cannot stop love from blossoming. The actual oral sex happens off-camera, but those recognizable feelings of lust and—finally—that intimate connection with a new partner jump off the screen. It’s exhilarating.

And that’s only the beginning for Tom and Patrick, in what proves to be a film with a lot of sex. The pair continues to meet in secret, all while Tom is engaged to Marion (Emma Corrin), but he cannot resist his innate desire for Patrick. Patrick, for his part, is more experienced (this is Tom’s first gay romance), so he takes the lead, guiding Tom through a new world of passion and carnal desire.

The two are all over each other, and their encounters are downright steamy. But their sex scenes don’t feel like they were designed to get the audience hot and bothered–instead, they’re all about the pleasure Tom and Patrick experience when together. They can’t get their hands off one another! As their naked bodies intertwine, their shared desire for one another feels incredibly genuine, and My Policeman is at its best when their physical bond takes the spotlight.

Their love is especially evident when contrasted with the sex scenes between Tom and Marion. They are quick and cold. Tom lies on top of Marion, thrusting for a few very brief moments until it’s over. There’s no real pleasure for either of them—it’s like a mutual transaction, merely meant to keep their relationship alive. Meanwhile, things are fiery and erotic for Tom and Patrick; there’s never any doubt that these two are meant for each other.

By focusing on the tangible desire between the men, My Policeman delivers some of the year’s very best sex scenes. What Grandage’s film offers is, indeed, two guys going at it—while showing us the “tender and loving and sensitive” (Styles’ words) qualities, too. These moments are so special because they don’t shy away from the intricacies of sex, underscoring that inescapable desire that Tom and Patrick have for each other.

My Policeman captures everything that’s wonderful about sexual intimacy: The anticipation, the passion, the physicality, and, yes, the tenderness. Theses scenes take the gay period drama to the next level, making it a worthy addition to the queer cinema canon.

My Policeman is currently playing in select theaters, and is now available to stream via Amazon Prime Video.