Would life be better if Grindr didn’t allow you to take screenshots?

Grindr has been trending on Twitter over the last 24 hours as people discuss the subject of screenshots.

To support privacy, Grindr and other apps allow people to send photos that disappear after a few seconds. On some apps nowadays, it’s not possible to take screenshots of these photos. One Twitter user wondered whether it would be better if Grindr and Scruff fully disabled the ability for users to take screenshots.

“Hot take maybe but Grindr and scruff should disable screenshots in the app everywhere,” said @transitdiagram. “We need to dismantle the Grindr screenshot twitter industrial complex.”

Hot take maybe but Grindr and scruff should disable screenshots in the app everywhere. We need to dismantle the Grindr screenshot twitter industrial complex — rhone (@transitdiagram) March 17, 2022

That tweet has had over 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Some supporters of the idea talked of how so many people now post Grindr chats to platforms such as Twitter, sometimes earning themselves viral fame in the process. Others said it was an abuse of trust.

Honestly it would also prevent some other violations of trust screenshots enable — Frequently Asked Question (@RubyQuartzVsr) March 17, 2022

Others said users had stolen their photos and created fake profiles with them.

They should but legit bc there was a guy who was mad I wouldn’t talk to him so he stalked my profile, made multiple accounts to harass me, then made a fake account w/ my picture saying to avoid me bc I only care about sex and had aids or something so like. Actually do this Grindr https://t.co/xfTUpH0rgD — Kazek’s 47th Boyfriend (@RoyalEnigmatic) March 18, 2022

However, others feared it might prevent people from taking screenshots that capture incidents of abuse.

I’m with this providing there was a way for people to document abusive/harassing messages during a report in case the person escalates elsewhere. — John 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheJWQ) March 17, 2022

Strongly disagree pic.twitter.com/f70NckyC2X — Eóin An Chailleach (@EoinAnCailleach) March 17, 2022

Given the racist shit I deal with which I show my friends to prove to them that I’m not going mad, yeah I’ll be screenshotting still https://t.co/WRiX0iZqKl — Dr Craig Poku 🏳️‍🌈 (@C_Poku93) March 18, 2022

People should be able to keep evidence of abuse. Unfortunately, Grindr probably has a good amount of that. — Miles not Myles (@mijowico) March 17, 2022

Nope. Because. If it exposes people an share their hate an toxic behavior I say keep the screenshots — Rookie tonberry cub 🐻 (@Rookiecub) March 18, 2022

Others pointed out that even if screenshots were disabled, some people would find a way around it, such as using the camera on another device to take a photo of the phone screen.

Grindr itself picked up on the conversation and appeared to contribute its own lighthearted thoughts.

the only grindr screenshot we want to see pic.twitter.com/sA0PvKkCDl — Grindr (@Grindr) March 17, 2022

LGBTQ advocate and podcaster Tyler Oakley chipped in with some memorable screenshots.

grindr screenshot discourse?? okay pic.twitter.com/k4cGOqcfEp — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) March 17, 2022

Others posted their own viral tweets on the subject.

idk what to tell y’all… but no one is ever a winner in a grindr screenshot. pic.twitter.com/A2vP2hPEJz — ò_ó ✩̊˚࿐ (@aqueminipapi) March 17, 2022

If you aren’t old enough to remember when Grindr looked like this, I don’t want to hear your hot takes on Grindr screenshots. pic.twitter.com/Yvlz5rca5s — Hi Baby Gorgeous (@Mikey_Sul) March 17, 2022

society if gay people just kept their grindr screenshots to they damn selves pic.twitter.com/ylTgDmKPQl — sanky (@alolanfloatzel) March 17, 2022

What do you think? Would you prefer if dating apps fully disabled the ability to take screenshots?