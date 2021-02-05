Life inside a prison for gay former gang members revealed in powerful new documentary

Unforgivable is a new documentary short by Marlén Viñayo about gay former gang members in El Salvador being held in a prison run by evangelicals.

The film centers around Geovany, a former gang member and hitman, living in the isolation cell with his partner and several other gay inmates. Geovany struggles to come to terms with both his sexuality and his violent past.

“I think killing a person, yes it’s bad but it’s not that difficult,” he says at one point. “But loving another man, that’s not natural.”

Unforgivable premieres worldwide via Vimeo on Demand from February 5 to February 8.

Watch the trailer below.