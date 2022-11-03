All his life people said he “can’t do things” but the Gay Rodeo just helped him prove them all wrong

It’s safe to say that Malcolm Cook had a weekend he’ll never forget.

Since its inception in the ‘70s, the Gay Rodeo has always served two primary missions: to provide a safe space for all rodeo lovers to compete free from discrimination, and to give back to the LGBTQ community.

At the Gay Rodeo Association (IGRA) Finals in Oklahoma City, OK this past weekend, it was clear that these founding ideals haven’t swayed an inch in the decades since.

Which brings us back to Cook, who despite having Spinocerebellar Ataxia, a degenerative brain disease that he says leaves him with “no sense of balance, poor motor control, hand and leg tremors and leg stiffnesses,” was able to fulfill a dream and compete.

Posting about the experience on Facebook, Cook explained that “throughout my life I’ve been told I can’t do stuff,” but certainly not by the folks in the IGRA.

“The IGRA allowed me to run with the real Cowfolk. This weekend I completed something I’ve only imagined myself doing,” he said. “Janet Stange gave up her spot which she earned and worked hard for in goat dressing and gave it to me. Wes Givens asked me to be his partner in Goat Dressing and I accepted.”

“The wonderful people in IGRA raised money, within MINUTES and got me a walker that rolls over dirt and sand. These folks and this organization not only invited and accepted me into the family but made it possible for me to compete.”

Over the two-day competition, Cook and Givens ran twice.

“Wes [was] rubbing my back and shoulders, my heart pounding,” he recalled of the event. “The whistle blows…. *run* all I could think of was ‘run Malcolm, run like it’s the last time you’ll run again’ and I tried.”

The pair finished in 29 seconds, Cook’s fastest time ever.

They finished day two strong, and Cook was taken aback by the TV and newspaper interviews that followed. But the recognition from the IGRA that came next meant even more to him.

“They gave me and Wes awards. They called my name,” he said, summing up his emotions with shock and mind-blown emojis.

He continued: “I was given a first place medal for sportsmanship and competing. I tried so hard to hold it together. I kept thinking “don’t cry don’t cry” and then… Greg B and David L. ( the buckle winners for goat dressing) both stood up and gave Wes and [me] their Buckles. That’s when I couldn’t hold it in anymore.”

He called it “one of the best moments in my life.”

“I felt included, normal, seen, heard, loved,” he said, adding, “Not one person told me that I couldn’t do it, every single person at the rodeo showed me support and encouragement.”

Cook hopes his story will inspire others, and we’ve no doubt he’ll get his wish there.

“I hope someone sees this and thinks, well if he can do it, I can do it,” he said. “Because you can.”

“In my heart, I feel they are the number one competitors, and I would love to call up Wes Givens and Malcolm,” said the awards presenter as the crowd gave a standing ovation.

Watch the touching moment below: