If you like your bears and furries with side of fantasy adventure, have we got the game for you!

If you like becoming “friends with benefits” with sexy bears and furries, but don’t feel like hanging out all weekend at The Eagle, have we got the perfect sexy game for you: Burrow of the Fallen Bear!

In this game, marketed as a “Gay Furry Visual Novel,” you play Krile, a young, naive, feline rogue who dreams of becoming a renowned “Furry Hero” in the Furland Kingdom.

Once upon a time, the Furrie Heroes of Furland Kingdom helped seal away the villainous “Fallen Bear” into a magical burrow. However, the burrow’s magical seal has gradually weakened. And now, Krile and other hot furry adventurers want to recover magical stones to enter the burrow to see what treasures and glory they can find there.

Most playable visual novels have a sort of “choose your own adventure” feel, with player responses changing the game’s outcomes. But Burrow of the Fallen Bear is a bit different because players literally have to have sex with non-playable adventurers in order to strengthen their relationships with each one.

“There’s plenty of sex,” reviewer Daymon Trapold wrote of the game. “You’ll get your first handy just a few minutes into the game, and from there, it’s just one romp after another.”

It’s possible to skip the sex with different dialogue choices, but what fun is that? The game lets players seduce a number of different furry studs, including Boris, an ultra-hunky bear doctor; Ulfric, the sexy but angry wolf mercenary; Sylvester, the hunky and horny fox archer; and Grivoth, a DILFy mage who is also a winged lion.

Fantasy lovers will appreciate the game’s battles, where players must outsmart rock monsters, killer worms, dark knights, and other baddies. The game also delves into heavy topics like “racism, genocide, religion and cults,” Trapold notes. It also features some puzzle-solving, multiple endings, plus lots of unlockable content, like achievement badges and a steamy art gallery.

As for the sex scenes, Trapold said they have “80s-style” music that sounds like it was taken right out of a cheesy adult video, writing that’s “awkward,” and sound effects that are “downright atrocious.” Admittedly, that kinda makes us wanna play it even more.

Sexy visual novels have become a mainstay of gay video gaming. Recently, independent developers have released another hot fantasy novel called The Alchemist and the sexy sci-fi tale The Symbiant.

Burrow of the Fallen Bear is available via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a trailer for Burrow of the Fallen Bear: