Lil Nas X and Adam Lambert are the pop bestie pairing we didn’t know we needed

Showman and Queen vocalist Adam Lambert is no stranger to paying phenom Lil Nas X his flowers. After the smash success of the explicitly queer Montero, Lambert joined the chorus of folks singing the young rapper’s praises. Now, he’s made it clear that the feelings are highly mutual.

Lambert was famously banned from ABC back in 2009 for kissing his male keyboardist during his sultry American Music Awards performance. When he saw Lil Nas X boldly making a similar make-out move in 2021 — at the BET Awards, no less — he was suitably impressed.

“I thought it was hot,” Lambert told Billboard. “He’s really giving it to us.”

Though he went through the ringer when he made his statement back in ’09, he thinks the world is a bit more ready today.

“I think he is definitely like the gay pop star that is 2021 — he’s bold, he’s controversial, he’s pushing boundaries. That’s what we want our pop stars to do. It’s just taken this long to have it be a gay one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert)

Related: Lil Nas X just ended homophobic mess Andrew Tate and we’re living

He gushed over the rapper again earlier this year, telling Attitude that his outspoken nature and flair were admirable.

“Someone like Lil Nas, he’s a proper star at this point, lots of hits, streams, eyes on him,” Lambert said. “He’s not afraid of controversy, to get in people’s faces, challenge people. He’s on Twitter, clapping back. It’s brilliant, funny, irreverent, confident.”

Nas expressed to Heavy how much comments like this from the American Idol alum have meant to him.

“I know Adam, we’ve met a couple of times,” Nas says. “I did thank him in person, actually. I really appreciate all the love that he’s shown me and I definitely don’t take it for granted. And I appreciate all the doors that him and people like him opened.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAFFA (@lilnasx)

Related: Adam Lambert shares the sweet advice his dad gave him as a teen

With the lovefest back and forth between these two, there’s every chance in the world we may see a collab in the future. “Starchild x Starwalkin'” sounds great to us!

Watch Lambert’s recent live performance of “Mad About The Boy” on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.