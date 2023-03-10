Lil Nas X, Antoni Porowski and all the LGBTQ+ celebs that turned it out at the Versace fashion show

credit: Instagram

The queer glitterati assembled in their couture finery and made West Hollywood shine even brighter last night at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show.

After choosing to hold the runway extravaganza in Los Angeles during Oscar week, Donatella’s bat signal was heard loud and clear by a legion of fashion-forward LGBTQ+ stars, including Lil Nas X, Queer Eye hotties Antoni Porowski and Tan France, Sir Elton John, Gottmik from Drag Race, Matt Bomer, and Pose goddess Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Gay icons divas in attendance included Cher, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus. While queer allies were repped by the likes of Anne Hathaway, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Pamela Anderson, and Channing Tatum, among others.

The open-air gala took place on the roof of the Pacific Design Center in WeHo and featured supermodels Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner stomping for the gods in the Italian fashion house’s latest designs.

While normally taking place in the fashion capitals of Paris, New York, or Milan, Donatella explained her reasoning for relocating this season’s show was not purely to ramp up the celebrity wattage.

“For me, Los Angeles is a natural home for us because we share the DNA of energy, power, creativity, and imagination,” she shared in an Instagram post. “Together at this show we share those values around the globe.”

Among the legions of well-dressed A-listers, Lil Nas X cemented his Gen Z fashion reign decked out in a sparkling beaded crop top, leather skirt and knee-high motorcycle boots that he said expressed his flirty sensibility.

“At first, this outfit was a little more conservative,” the 23-year-old told Variety. “But now it’s really cute and slutty — my favorite two things.” Ours too, king!

Peep all the style hits from our favorite queer and queer-adjacent stars at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 show below:

Tan France and Antoni Porowski

Matt Bomer

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Hunter Doohan

Ariana DeBose

Russell Tovey de Versace Verão 2023 no desfile da coleção Inverno 2023 da marca em Los Angeles. #RussellTovey #Versace #VersaceFW23 ? Divulgação / Vogue Runway pic.twitter.com/tkb3ZP9jHZ — De Quem é o Look? (@dequemeolook) March 10, 2023

Dua Lipa

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Miley Cyrus

Cher and Elton John

Anne Hathaway

Channing Tatum

Lil Nas X