Lil Nas X asks fans to stop doing this at his concerts

A tweet from Lil Nas X asking his fans to stop doing poppers at his shows has gone viral. The rapper is currently on his first live tour across North America. The ‘Long Live Montero’ shows will then move on to Europe.

Yesterday, Lil Nax X tweeted: “Stop doing poppers at my concert! u do not need ur a**hole relaxed to see me perform industry baby!”

stop doing poppers at my concert! u do not need ur asshole relaxed to see me perform industry baby! — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 28, 2022

The tweet has had around 100k likes at the time of writing, and thousands of replies.

Many pointed out that it was only a couple of weeks ago that the Georgia-raised performer was encouraging fans to have an orgy at his shows.

Tf is there gunna be an orgy without poppers??https://t.co/YvSuZqgfi1 — Mikey (@_HeyMickey24) September 28, 2022

You ever been to an orgy and not bring poppers? I didn’t think so — Austin Wilde (@AustinWilde) September 28, 2022

Others said they would disobey his request.

Several more expressed blissful ignorance about “poppers”.

I’m gonna have to go look this up on urban dictionary, bc I’m so confused!!?? pic.twitter.com/QwCzpYstHb — Patti Smith (@PattiSmithPhoto) September 29, 2022

With Lil Nas X, it’s sometimes unclear whether he’s joking or not with his tweets. However, a TikTok video he posted yesterday is a reminder that there are kids at his shows.

The ‘Montero’ hitmaker posted a clip of him inviting his nephew up on the stage at a recent concert. The youngster and uncle danced together and it was adorable. Check it out below. It’s been viewed almost 4million times.