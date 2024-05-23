Picture this: there’s a hottie across the bar and he can’t stop staring. He’s well-built, well-dressed, and he sure can dance.

But wait, is he checking you out… or your female friend?

It’s an all-too-familiar scenario for queers at the club. And it plays out with hilarity, tight choreography, and a healthy dose of bizarreness in Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello‘s new visual “He Knows.”

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Watch.

The house-inspired bop is another unexpected banger from Cabello, whose upcoming album C, XOXO drops on June 28.

Although her last single “I Luv It” was equally praised and panned by Gay Twitter, it’s hard to resist the braggadocious thumping of “He Knows,” assisted by some trademark filthy lyrics from LNX. As Cabello told Rolling Stone, “We both put our dicks in this one.”

(Fittingly, lines like “He’s drippin’ down my bustier like ice cream” might have you clutching your pearls.)

But if the singers trading barbs about sex appeal wasn’t clear enough, the flashy video solidifies it as a bisexual anthem.

idk he ate a lil bit pic.twitter.com/01KkfJTnN6 — ? (@LilNasX) May 22, 2024

First, the former Fifth Harmony singer walks into a bustling club and immediately attracts a suitor’s attention. (Ugh, straight privilege!) But their synchronized grinding is interrupted by the “Montero” rapper, who arrives to steal Cabello’s man.

From there, things get a little weird. There’s a mannequin dressed like the handsome lead. Then, Camila tackles Lil Nas X to the ground and he yanks out her bleach-fried extensions. Ouch!

Finally, we learn that the object of their affections has been plastic –– and bald –– all along. (Hate when that happens!)

OK, so it’s not quite Ex Machina. But it falls in line with the winking, silly, and skin-revealing visuals we’ve come to expect from the queer rapper who lap-danced for Satan.

Perhaps that’s why Cabello and Lil Nas X hand-delivered this one to the gays. Or at least tried to.

On the eve of their collab’s release, the duo planned an appearance at WeHo’s famed gay club Heart. Except they got stuck in an elevator with their entire teams on the way out. (“Nothing like a trauma bond during a single release,” Cabello joked.)

Thankfully, they made it out in time to show up and toss condoms into the Friday night crowd. (Durex, if you’re wondering.)

“We were an hour late to the club and we got there and we were like, ‘We’re getting black-out drunk,” the “Havana” singer recalled.

Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X throw condoms at a gay bar to promote their new collaboration, “HE KNOWS”.



pic.twitter.com/3bcytvRdbh — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 11, 2024

According to Cabello, “He Knows” marks the first time Lil Nas X features on another artist’s song, and it’s an honor she doesn’t take lightly.

“He’s a true, f*cking great artist,” she told Rolling Stone. “He really puts thought and care into the performance. He plays with the fans. He cares about the music video and making a statement.”

And interestingly enough, it seems like the song’s bisexual vibes might have LNX rethinking his own sexuality.

i feel emotionally attracted to girls but rarely ever sexually and i kinda hate it because i often will have a lot of feelings for a girl but never be able to act on it — ? (@LilNasX) May 21, 2024

In a recent social-media post, the “Old Town Road” singer wrote, “I feel emotionally attracted to girls but rarely ever sexually and I kinda hate it because I often will have a lot of feelings for a girl but never be able to act on it.”

Although LNX didn’t elaborate, fans (and even Drag Race‘s Kerri Colby) weighed in with support for wherever he may fall on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

While Lil Nas X may be figuring it out, one thing is certain: “He Knows” will be on repeat all summer long.

lil nas x is not driving that car cause he’s gay https://t.co/T84WwBA5gO — norman jordanio (@bluegoldenxs) May 10, 2024

Don't forget to share: